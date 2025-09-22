Drishyam 3 shooting begins with pooja in Kerala, Mohanlal shares new pics: ‘Bringing Georgekutty’s world alive’

The shooting of Drishyam 3, the sequel in the Drishyam series, began at SN Law College, Poothotta in Kochi on Monday. Actor Mohanlal, who recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, essays the lead role in the film. Mohanlal shared several new photos as Drishyam 3 shooting started.

The inaugural function was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting and pooja. Director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor joined Mohanlal at the event.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohanlal shared a bunch of photos. He wrote, “Bringing Georgekutty’s world alive once again…Today marks the beginning of Drishyam 3 with the Pooja. #Drishyam3 #JeethuJoseph #AashirvadCinemas #Drishyam.”

Speaking to reporters, Mohanlal expressed his happiness over receiving Indian cinema’s highest honour. On his role as Georgekutty in Drishyam's new series, he said, "No doubt Georgekutty will create some trouble. But I have been told not to reveal much. The suspense is the excitement and catch of Drishyam 3."

Mohanlal said that he would be travelling to New Delhi to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award after the movie shooting inauguration event.

Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) were pan-India hits and remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin and Korean.

Director Jeethu Joseph said that audiences should not come with over-expectations but with curiosity. “This film is not a thriller but a family drama, focusing on how Georgekutty’s family has changed over the last four years,” he added.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor called it an unforgettable day. He also spoke about the symbolic significance of beginning Drishyam 3 soon after Mohanlal’s award announcement.