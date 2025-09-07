Dulquer Salmaan says he will share profits from Lokah Chapter 1 with film's team: ‘They deserve it’

Dominic Arun’s Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra was released in theatres on 28 August and has performed well at the box office. The film, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy in lead roles, received a good word-of-mouth response and breezed past the ₹100 crore mark in less than a week. Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who produced the film, spoke about the film’s profits recently and said this. Dulquer Salmaan produced Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra with Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role.

Dulquer Salmaan on Lokah’s profits

While celebrating Lokah’s success in Hyderabad, Dulquer was asked what he would do with the film’s profits. He mentioned that he will pump them back into the franchise to make further instalments. Afterwards, while talking to the press in Chennai, he stated that he first wants to share the profits with the film’s team, as they deserve it.

He said, “I am going to share all the profits of Lokah Part 1 and even other parts with the team because they truly deserve it.” He mentioned that Lokah was initially planned as a five-part film series, and while he’s unsure if the story will expand further yet, he thinks there are endless possibilities to be explored. Dulquer also mentioned how no one on the team anticipated Lokah getting the kind of love it is getting now.

About Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra

Lokah tells the story of a yakshi named Chandra/Neeli (Kalyani) who is summoned by the leader of her group, Moothon (voiced by Mammootty), on a mission. Her neighbour, Sunny (Naslen), is a happy-go-lucky guy who falls for her and finds himself in the middle of something bigger. The film was released on 28 September in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil, and on 4 September in Hindi. According to Sacnilk, Lokah collected ₹68 crore in India and ₹138 crore worldwide in nine days. The film has made the majority of its money from overseas.