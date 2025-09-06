Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Lokah Chapter 1, says seeing Kalyani Priyadarshan's Chandra on screen gave her ‘goosebumps’

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, the Malayalam film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as India's first female superhero, has been winning laurels ever since it released in theatres last week. Actor and producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now given a glowing review of the film directed by Dominic Arun, sharing that she had ‘goosebumps’ seeing Kalyani as Chandra. (Also read: Kalyani Priyadarshan hails Dulquer Salmaan for backing Lokah Chapter 1: ‘This could have started with a male superhero’) Samantha Ruth Prabhu has hailed the makers of Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra.

Samantha reviews Lokah Chapter 1

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, “Watched Lokah and wowwww!! What an experience. The visuals, sound and the action. Every frame felt alive and the world built completely pulled me in. But what stayed with me was seeing our first female superhero on screen. @kalyanipriyadarshan. Chandra gave me goosebumps. Huge respect to the entire team. You have created something truly special. This one is going to stay with me for a long time.” She also tagged producer Dulquer Salmaan and star Naslen in the caption.

Samantha's review of Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra.

Replying to Samantha, Dulquer reposted her praise on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you so much Sam! This is gonna make everyone on team Lokah so happy, lots of love.”

About Lokah

Lokah marks the debut of Indian cinema’s first female superhero. Kalyani stars as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements. The film is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films. It also stars Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha.

Lokah has shattered box-office records, becoming South India’s highest-grossing female-led film. Within its first week, it crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally.

Fans will see Samantha next in Raj & DK's Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Currently in production, the series is expected to premiere in 2026.