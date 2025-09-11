Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha postponed amid ‘resounding success’ of Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, makers issue statement

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra has become the talk of the nation, with Kalyani Priyadarshan heralding India's first female superhero to screens. The film, which has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has taken the box office by storm, collecting more than ₹200 crore worldwide. Amid the craze for Lokah, the makers of Kaantha, which stars Dulquer in the lead, has been postponed. (Also read: Kalyani Priyadarshan becomes 1st Malayalam actress to make ₹200 crore at the box office with Lokah Chapter 1) Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha will be released on a later date to give Lokah more space.

Kaantha makers announce postponement

Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha was initially set to release in theatres on September 12. However, the makers issued a new statement a day before release stating that the film will now hit theatres on a later date. The note read, “We've been truly moved by the love and support you've shown since the release of our teaser. It truly means the world to us and pushes us to give our very best. With the resounding success of Lokah, we want Chandra's rampage in the box office to keep soaring. We are putting together something equally special to take you on another incredible cinematic journey.”

The note further read, "Hence, we've pushed the release date of Kaantha and will be announcing the new release date soon. Until then, thank you once again for standing by us. We can't wait to see you at the cinemas soon."

Kaantha is written and directed by Selvaraj Selvamani and stars Dulquer, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri as the leads. The period film tells the story of a father and son, played by Samuthirakani and Dulquer Salmaan. Jhanu Chanthar composed the music for the film. Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri and Jom Varghese have produced the film under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.

About Lokah

Meanwhile, Lokah was released in theatres on 28 August. It stars Kalyani, Naslen and Sandy, alongside Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha. Dulquer, Tovino Thomas, Soubin, Anna Ben and others featured in special cameos while Mammootty voiced a pivotal character.

The film sees Kalyani play the titular character, a yakshi (vampire) who’s known by people in folklore as Neeli. As per the makers, Lokah is the first part of a five-part universe. From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, several stars have hailed the film and its unprecedented success.