Eminent Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun dies at 73

Legendary Malayalam filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun, known for his pathbreaking films and distinctive style of movie making, died here on Monday, industry sources said. He was 73. Karun had been unwell for some time and was battling health issues, they said. Legendary Malayalam filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun, known for his pathbreaking films and distinctive style of movie died in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The demise of the eminent filmmaker comes days after he was honoured with the J C Daniel Award for lifetime contribution to Malayalam cinema, the highest film honour instituted by the state government, at a function here. One of the pioneers of new wave cinema in Malayalam, Shaji Neelakantan Karunakaran, popularly known as Shaji N Karun, was among the few filmmakers who took the legacy of Malayalam cinema to the international audience breaking all the barriers.

His debut film Piravi screened at nearly 70 international film festivals

His debut film, Piravi (1988), was screened at nearly 70 international film festivals, while his second film, Swaham (1994), was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. His Vanaprastham (1999) was also screened at Cannes. Karun's films have won seven national awards and as many Kerala State Awards.

His Kutty Srank bagged the national award for Best Feature Film in 2010. A recipient of the Padma Shri and the French honour Order of Arts and Letters, Karun was the premiere chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. He also served as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

FTII mourns Shaji's demise

Film and Television Institute of India posted their heartfelt condolences on X (formerly Twitter) as they wrote, "The Film and Television Institute of India, Pune deeply mourns the passing away of our distinguished alumnus, Shri Shaji N Karun. A master storyteller and a pioneer of Malayalam cinema, his work enriched Indian filmmaking. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor expressed his grief and told PTI, "I am truly shocked and saddened by this news. Shaji N Karun was one of the greats, no question about it. If you were to name half a dozen of the great Indian directors, he would be one of them. He had such extraordinary success. You remember his first movie, Piravi, when he was just in his mid 30's, was not only a national award winner, but got special mention in Cannes, had global recognition, he went on to make many other fine films, but what is striking that he was the master of depiction of grief, heartbreak, pain, and today he leaves us like almost like a scene in one of his films, in leaving us with a moment of desolation, and loss... I extend my condolences to his family."