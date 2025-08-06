Exes Dev-Subhashree Ganguly reunite after a decade, reveal why they unfollowed each other on Instagram

Bengali actors Dev and Subhashree Ganguly sent fans into a frenzy as they walked on stage and performed to some of their hit songs at the trailer launch of their film Dhumketu. The exes, who have not been seen with each other since their 2012 release Khokababu, sat down for a chat and talked about their journey in the industry and the love they have received from the fans. Dev and Subhashree Ganguly clicked a selfie together at the trailer launch of Dhumketu.

Dev and Subhashree reunite after a decade

Dev and Subhashree were greeted with loud cheers from fans at the trailer launch event in Kolkata. Subhashree began by enacting out a famous scene from their film Challenge, and seemed to bury the hatchet by asking Dev, “Amar saathe friendship korbe (Will you be my friend)?” He replied, “Keno (Why)?” Her response, as she pinned it on the audience to say it louder, was: “Emni (Just like that)!”

The two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and subsequent falling out over the years. On stage, Dev shared that he has always been supportive of Subhashree's career and wishes her all the best. Subhashree added that it is all because of the fans that their jodi has lived on even after so many years. Meanwhile, the host also asked why the two of them do not follow each other on Instagram. Subhashree asked instantly who blocked whom? Dev did not answer, and the two of them then got their mobile phones and followed each other and as proof to the fans.

Subhashree via Instagram Stories.

Subhashree also clicked a selfie with Dev and posted on her Instagram Stories, with the caption: ‘Emni.’ Dev reposted it on his Instagram Stories, captioning it: ‘Hmmm.’

Dev is currently dating actor Rukmini Maitra. Subhashree got married to director Raj Chakraborty in 2018, with whom she has a son, Yuvaan, and a daughter named Yaalini.

Dhumketu, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, releases in theatres on August 14.