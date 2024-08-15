Bengali actors Mimi Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly, Riddhi Sen join Kolkata rape-murder protests: We failed as humans

Bengali actors Mimi Chakraborty, Riddhi Sen, Arindam Sil, and Madhumita Sarcar joined a protest held in Kolkata over the horrific RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident. Several pictures of the actors emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann express shock over rape-murder of Kolkata doctor: Women aren't safe anywhere) Mimi Chakraborty and Subhashree Ganguly joined protests.

Actors join Kolkata protest

Trina Saha, Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Subhashree Ganguly, and Parno Mittra, among others, also joined the protest.

Arindam Sil, among others, was also part of the protests.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mimi shared several videos and a picture from the protest. She wrote, “Justice delayed is justice denied. Today my city of joy cried in its every corner as we failed as humans, every lane roared for Justice. And I would like to repeat my tweet again 'Punishment should be such that next time even thinking of a henious crime like this gives you shiver down the spine…NO MERCY PLEA'.”

Mimi, Riddhi, Trina pen notes

On his Instagram Stories, Riddhi Sen wrote, "Do not go gentle in that goodnight. rage, rage against the dying of the light." Subhashree, Madhumita and Parno also posted clips from the protest sites on their Instagram Stories. Trina shared a video as people shouted, "We want justice." She wrote, "We Demand Severe Punishment IMMEDIATELY." Rwitobroto posted a video of the people singing and penned a long note in Bengali.

About Kolkata rape-murder case

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while on duty last week. She was found dead in the seminar hall of the Kolkata hospital in the morning. This incident has triggered a nationwide protest by doctors and medical fraternities.

A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).