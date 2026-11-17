French screen icon Gerard Depardieu on Monday dropped his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women during the filming of a movie in 2021 and issued "sincere apologies" for his past behaviour on set.

Actor Gerard Depardieu was convicted for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, file) (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

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The two victims hailed his definitive condemnation and suspended jail sentence in the case but expressed disappointment that his written statement had deprived them of facing him again in court.

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Depardieu, who has acted in more than 200 films and television series, is the highest-profile figure caught up in France's response to the #MeToo movement. A Paris court last year handed him an 18-month suspended sentence and ordered him to register as a sex offender, marking a spectacular fall from grace for an actor who dominated French cinema for half a century.

"For a long time on film sets, I hid behind provocation and ribald humour," Depardieu, 77, said in the statement, withdrawing his appeal on the day it was set to go to trial. "I believed my remarks and some of my gestures would be without consequences" for those involved, he said. "They were not, particularly coming from a powerful figure such as I once was."

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{{^usCountry}} "I address my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered as a result," said the star of films including Cyrano de Bergerac and Green Card. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I address my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered as a result," said the star of films including Cyrano de Bergerac and Green Card. {{/usCountry}}

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Depardieu, who denied the charges during the original trial, did not directly admit sexual assault in his statement, which was titled "I hear". But he said: "Justice has spoken. I was found guilty. I hear it and I accept this conviction."

Depardieu also added that he "never, ever had the intention to hurt women with whom I crossed paths. But I understand that intention changes nothing if people were hurt."

‘Monster has fallen’

Depardieu was convicted of sexually assaulting a set dresser -- named only as Amelie -- and an assistant director -- Sarah, not her real name -- during the 2021 filming of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters) by director Jean Becker.

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"This is our victory, and we accept it with our heads held high. It is definitive," Amelie told AFP after the hearing at the appeals court.

Expressing a sense of "bewilderment" at the actor's sudden move to withdraw the appeal, she added: "I would have liked the apologies to come sooner." "It would have been better if he had been there," she added.

Sarah said she felt both frustrated and relieved. "We had prepared ourselves psychologically... and this last-minute withdrawal prevents us from returning to the fight," she said.

"But there is also a great sense of relief, because the battle has been won. The monster of the film industry has fallen."

Depardieu's withdrawal of his appeal means the trial will not take place and his conviction and sentence now come into force. "I don't have the power to go back in time. I understood that I belonged to a world that has disappeared," he said.

New trial looms

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The actor appears to have changed his legal strategy after switching lawyers following his trial. At that process, Jeremie Assous, his lawyer at the time, was reprimanded by the court over his aggressive cross-examination of the victims.

In apparent reference to this, Depardieu said in the statement that "court proceedings destroy us. Everything slipped away from me, including my defence".

In April, Depardieu dropped legal action against public broadcaster France Televisions over the editing of an investigative report aired in late 2023 in which he repeatedly made degrading and sexual remarks during a trip to North Korea.

He still faces another legal process after a French investigating judge in 2025 ordered him to stand trial on charges dating back to 2020 of raping actor Charlotte Arnould in 2018. He has denied those charges and is appealing the ruling to send the case to trial, with a decision due on November 26.

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Last week, online outlets Mediapart and Le Media accused him of sexually touching an extra during the filming of the 2013 movie Turf. Footage released by the two outlets showed a woman attempting, in vain, to push him away during a take.