It was bigger than Ramayana when it released globally on November 6. Godzilla Minus Zero received critical acclaim and a record-breaking box-office start in North America. Its India release was delayed, though. Because Ramayana blocked all IMAX screens for two weeks, the Japanese film arrived in Indian theatres only on November 20. And even as it continues to rewrite record books overseas, the film’s first weekend in India has been nothing short of dismal.

Godzilla Minus Zero India box office collection

Godzilla Minus Zero released in India on November 20. more less

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Minus Zero, the second film in Takashi Yamazaki’s take on the popular monster, opened in India on Friday to just ₹70 lakh net, one of the lowest openings for a global film with a wide release in India. The situation improved only marginally on Saturday, as the film collected ₹1.10 crore net. Godzilla Minus Zero needed a dramatic turnaround on Sunday to salvage the opening weekend, but it was not to be. With a 10% increase, Minus Zero made ₹1.22 crore on Sunday, rounding out its opening weekend in India at ₹3 crore net. The film has been released in about 200 screens nationwide and registered occupancy of around 25% over the weekend, a low figure.

Godzilla Minus Zero crosses $100 million worldwide

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{{^usCountry}} Globally, the film has done far better. It opened in the US to record numbers, earning close to $30 million in its first weekend in North America, a record for any non-English film. By the end of November 22, Minus Zero has earned $54 million in North America and $55 million overseas, taking its global haul to $109 million. This includes a strong third weekend haul of $2.7 million from the US and Canada. In Japan, its home country, Minus Zero has collected over $25 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Globally, the film has done far better. It opened in the US to record numbers, earning close to $30 million in its first weekend in North America, a record for any non-English film. By the end of November 22, Minus Zero has earned $54 million in North America and $55 million overseas, taking its global haul to $109 million. This includes a strong third weekend haul of $2.7 million from the US and Canada. In Japan, its home country, Minus Zero has collected over $25 million. {{/usCountry}}

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Globally, Minus Zero has been competing against Ramayana, the Bollywood film that released over the same weekend. Godzilla Minus Zero has fared better in North America, minting $54 million to Ramayana’s $28 million in the region, but the Hindi film has done far better in Asia. This has allowed the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer to win the global battle. Its worldwide haul stands at $185 million, largely on the back of its ₹1142 crore ($123 million) haul in India.

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All about Godzilla Minus Zero

A sequel to Godzilla Minus One (2023), Godzilla Minus Zero is the 34th film in the franchise produced by Toho. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the period drama sees Godzilla and King Ghidorah's clash in a post-war Japan. Minus Zero is a commercial success, having been mounted on a shoestring budget of around $18 million.