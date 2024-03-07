Is Kim Kardashian 'copying' Bianca Censori as she goes topless for…

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted in a Balenciaga fur coat, with many claiming she tried to copy Bianca Censori, her ex-husband Kanye West’s wife. Kardashian flaunted her figure as she posed for a Balenciaga photoshoot. Is Kim Kardashian 'copying' Bianca Censori as she goes topless? (kimkardashian/Instagram)

The star recently took to Instagram to post photos where she is seen wearing only a high fashion cheetah-print coat, which some have said was an effort to copy Censori. Kardashian paired the outfit with a pair of dark oversized rectangular shades.

Fans were surprised, and some shocked, at Kadashian’s fashion choice as she recently asked Bainca to "cover up" around her children. This came after Bianca was seen wearing racy clothes in public.

“You not even playing fair anymore, miss mamas!” one user commented on Kardashian’s post. “"It's giving Bianca vibes,” one user commented on social media, while another wrote, “Looks like the wannabe to biancas iconic fur outfit."

A source told the Daily Mail that Kardashian is concerned about Bianca’s controversial outfits as her children get to see them. "Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that,” the insider said.

‘She said “MONEY OVER EVERYTHING!”’

This is not the only reason Kardashian is being blasted for the photos. Many pointed out that she is supporting Balenciaga despite the controversy they landed in last year. The brand’s scandal stemmed from an ad where children were seen holding toys dressed up in bondage gear. The holiday ad featured the kids holding teddy bears in bondage harnesses and costumes.

“So we're just all okay with the Kardashians supporting a business that supports pedophilia?” one user commented on Instagram. “I just can’t get over their scandal,” one user said, while another wrote, “She said “MONEY OVER EVERYTHING!”” “So you support a company that deals with pedophilia??” one user said.