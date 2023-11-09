Kim Kardashian finally reveals her secret tattoo, fans shocked by the location

Kim Kardashian, known for her aversion to tattoos, surprised fans by revealing her secret ink during a recent episode of "The Kardashians." In a candid conversation with her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, Kim disclosed that she had quietly obtained a tattoo after her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in October 2021. US television personality Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The reality star showcased her discreet tattoo—a tiny infinity sign inked inside her bottom lip. She recounted how, on the night of her SNL gig, she and her friends decided to get matching tattoos, with everyone opting for their hands. However, Kim initially resisted, stating, "There's not a shot I will get a tattoo."

Cut to behind-the-scenes footage of Kim getting her lip tattoo while joined by some friends and her sister, Khloe Kardashian. With a touch of humor, she confessed, "I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley."

When asked about the reason for the change of heart, Kim explained, "This is how you celebrate SNL, with a little tattoo at 4:30 in the morning." She also humorously mentioned that she might have chosen the perfect location for it as she often forgets about it, saying, "No one knows, no one sees it, I forget. But every once in a while, I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and I'll go, 'What's this black thing?'"

This revelation came amidst the buzz around Kim's SNL appearance, where she shared a stage kiss with Pete Davidson during a Jasmine and Aladdin sketch. Reflecting on the moment, she remarked that she felt a "zing" when they kissed, even though it was a staged act. Kim admitted, "It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling. I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss."