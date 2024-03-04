 Kim Kardashian poses for photos with Balenciaga tag hanging from dress. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Kim Kardashian poses for photos with Balenciaga tag hanging from dress. Fashion faux pas or style statement?

Kim Kardashian poses for photos with Balenciaga tag hanging from dress. Fashion faux pas or style statement?

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 04, 2024 04:09 PM IST

After Kim Kardashian posed for pics with Balenciaga tag hanging from her dress, an individual expressed, “I hope I don’t see girls wearing tags at events now.”

Kim Kardashian graced Paris Fashion Week on March 3 and posed for photos before attending the event. She donned a beautiful black backless lace gown with a floor-length train. Though she was looking stunning in the black ensemble, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the tag hanging down from her dress.

Kim Kardashian posing for the camera with a Balenciaga tag hanging from her dress. (Instagram/@chrisappleton1)
Kim Kardashian posing for the camera with a Balenciaga tag hanging from her dress. (Instagram/@chrisappleton1)

As she posed for photos, the word ‘Balenciaga’ was clearly visible on the tag. The reality TV star and businesswoman even shared a video on her Instagram story showing the tag attached to the back of her outfit. She captioned the video, “It’s always Balenciaga for me,” accompanied with a black heart emoji.

Watch Kim Kardashian flaunting her black dress from Balenciaga here:

Kim Kardashian shared this video on her Instagram story. It has since collected numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video here:

“It’s brand new,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is beautiful.”

“I hope I don’t see girls wearing tags at events now,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I also use dresses with a label sometimes when I want to return them.”

Kim Kardashian is known for her long association with Balenciaga. In 2021, she wore a black Balenciaga outfit for the Met Gala. The outfit included a full-body suit, gloves, and a mask that covered her entire face. What was visible was her ponytail. Her Met Gala look sparked a lot of conversation, with many people praising her for her boldness and creativity, while others criticized her for being too extreme and taking away from the spirit of the event. Kardashian later revealed that the outfit was inspired by the film Dune and that she wanted to create a dramatic, futuristic look.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
