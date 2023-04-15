'I prayed for you for years', Khloé Kardashian's heartfelt birthday post for daughter True Thompson

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian took to social media to celebrate her daughter True Thompson's fifth birthday on April 12th. In a touching Instagram post, Kardashian shared a gallery of photos from True's recent birthday party, along with a heartfelt caption expressing her love and appreciation for her daughter. Khloé Kardashian with daughter True Thompson on her 5th birthday.(Instagram)

"True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years," Kardashian wrote. "I must've done something right because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful, and silly little girls."

Kardashian went on to express her gratitude for her daughter, saying that the reality of having True in her life has exceeded even her wildest dreams. "My dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with," she wrote.

The post also included a mention of Kardashian's brother, who passed away in 2003. "My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything," she wrote. "Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with daughter True.

True's birthday celebration was held earlier in the month, but Kardashian chose to share her post a day later, explaining that she had been too busy enjoying the moment with her daughter. The post was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow celebrities alike, with Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton both leaving comments expressing their admiration for the little girl.

True is the daughter of Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson, who also share a son born via surrogate. Despite a rocky relationship history, Kardashian has recently been supportive of Thompson following the death of his mother, leading fans to speculate about a possible reconciliation.