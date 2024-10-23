Malayalam actor Bala gets married again, this time to his relative Kokila: 'I'm confident about this as she is…'

About Bala, his wife

Bala and Kokila's wedding ceremony took place at 8.30 am at Ernakulam's Kaloor Pavakulam temple. Their friends and relatives attended the festivities. The bride is from Tamil Nadu. However, she doesn't speak Malayalam.

What Bala said about his third wedding

After his wedding, Bala spoke to the reporters on Wednesday. He shared that he felt he needed support following his liver transplant and so he re-married. He said, “I believe this will go well. I am confident about this as she is a relative of mine.”

He added, "For the past year, I’ve been eating well, sleeping better, and taking my medications properly. My health has improved greatly." Bala also said that ‘this alliance was Kokila’s wish since childhood’. He also said that both of them ‘are very happy and at peace with the decision’.

About Bala's marriages

Bala was first married to singer Amrutha Suresh. They share a daughter, Avantika. He then tied the knot with Elizabeth, but lived separately. Their marriage wasn't registered legally.

Bala was arrested days before his wedding

A few days ahead of his marriage, Bala was arrested by the Kadavanthra police following a complaint filed by Amrutha Suresh. She had accused Bala of insulting her through social media. The police took Bala into custody after a medical examination at Ernakulam General Hospital. He has been charged with outraging the modesty of a woman, along with additional charges under juvenile justice laws. Bala was later released on bail with two sureties of ₹25,000 each.

The dispute between the two escalated when Bala claimed that Amrutha was preventing him from seeing their daughter. In response, Avantika, their daughter, posted a video stating that Bala had been misbehaving with both her and her mother. Bala later responded in another video, saying that if Avantika did not want to meet him, he would no longer pursue a relationship with her. Amrutha's complaint also mentioned that Bala's social media posts had emotionally harmed their daughter. Bala and his manager were arrested at his flat in Kochi.

About Bala

Bala comes from a family deeply rooted in the Malayalam film industry. His grandfather owned Arunachala Studios, and his father directed over 350 films and documentaries. Bala made his acting debut in the 2002 Telugu film 2 Much and later appeared in Tamil cinema with his 2003 film Anbu.