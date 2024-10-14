Malayalam actor Bala arrested on complaint of ex-wife Amrutha Suresh for assault, misbehaviour

Malayalam actor Bala aka Balakumar has been arrested by the Kadavanthra police in Ernakulam, Kerala on a complaint by his ex-wife and singer Amrutha Suresh. As per a report by Manorama, he has been arrested on charges of outraging modesty of a woman, with additional charges under juvenile justice laws. (Also Read: Renowned Malayalam actor T P Madhavan dies at 88) Bala arrested on complaint of ex-wife Amrutha Suresh

Bala arrested

As per another report by News9, Bala's driver, who was employed with the actor for three years, has submitted evidence to substantiate claims that he witnessed Bala assaulting Amrutha multiple times, including in front of their daughter Avantika, now 12 years old, and other relatives.

“Now, I don't want to hide anything since their relationship is over. Bala had ill-treated her in a brutal manner and I was witness to it. She had scars on her body for which she had been to treatment. I was witness to all these,” the driver wrote in a Facebook post, as per the report.

Bala's video exchange with daughter

Bala had alleged that Amrutha was preventing him from visiting their daughter. However, Avantika shared a video in which she claimed that Bala has been misbehaving with both her mother and herself. Bala responded in another video, claiming that if Avantika doesn't want to meet him, he wouldn't like to have anything to do with her going forward.

In her complaint, Amrutha also claimed that Bala insulted her through social media posts and emotionally harmed their daughter with his videos. Both Bala and his manager have been arrested at his Kochi flat.

Bala is a third-generation member of the Malayalam film industry. His grandfather was the owner of Arunachala Studios. His father directed more than 350 films and documentaries. His brother Siva is also a filmmaker and cinematographer. Bala made his acting debut with the 2002 Telugu film 2 Much, in which he was credited as Bala Kumar. He also made his Tamil debut in 2003 with Anbu.

However, Bala gained the most recognition in Malayalam cinema, in which he debuted with Kalabham in 2006. He has mostly played a supporting actor, and his last release was Omar Lulu's action comedy Bad Boyz earlier this year.