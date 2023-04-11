Malayalam actor Bala shares first pic with wife post liver transplant, fans pray for speedy recovery

Actor Bala, who is known for his character roles in Malayalam films, was hospitalised in Kochi due to a liver-related illness last month. He recently underwent successful liver-transplant surgery and shared a picture with his wife Elizabeth for the first time. Fans cannot wait to see him back in films. Also read: Malayalam actor Bala hospitalized, to undergo liver transplant; Unni Mukundan, Badusha and Vinusha Mohan pay him a visit Malayalam actor Bala underwent a liver transplant recently.

Bala took to Facebook to share a picture with his wife from the hospital. It featured him smiling while bandages were seen on his body. He simply shared the photo without any caption.

Soon after he shared the post, several fans flooded the comment section with their love and support. One of them commented, “Praying for you.” “Get well soon prayers God bless you both stay blessed,” added another one. Someone said, “Get well and come back soon Bala.”

Bala is the brother of popular Tamil filmmaker Siva. He was admitted to a hospital in critical condition in March. After his condition deteriorated, he was advised to undergo a liver transplant. During his hospitalisation, members of the Malayalam industry such as Unni Mukundan, Badusha and Vinusha Mohan visited Bala and enquired about his health.

Producer NM Badusha had earlier shared Bala's health update. He wrote in Malayalam, “Unni Mukundan, me, Vishnu Mohan, Swaraj and Vipin came to Amrita hospital today and visited actor Bala. Bala has spoken to everyone. There are no other issues currently. The doctor will inform me with more details later.”

The actor was last seen in the Malayalam film Shefeekkinte Santhosham. The film was released last year and featured Bala as Ameer. It was written by Anup Pandalam and starred Unni Mukundan in a significant lead role.

Bala, who has also worked in a few Tamil films, is eyeing to make a strong comeback to the Malayalam film industry as he has a lot of ambitious projects in the pipeline. Some of the upcoming films of the actor include Bilal, Sthalam, and My Dear Machans among others.

