Malayalam singer-actor Rimi Tomy to marry ‘not actor or millionaire’ but fitness trainer Libin Mathew 7 years after divorce

Malayalam singer-actor Rimi Tomy is all set to get married again. In a series of YouTube videos, she revealed that she is soon to get hitched for a second time, seven years after her divorce. Revealing details about her boyfriend, Rimi stated that he was ‘not an actor or a millionaire’ but a Mumbai-based fitness trainer named Libin Mathew. She even showed off the wedding card for their November wedding.

Rimi Tomy talks about getting married again

Rimi Tomy showed off the card for her November wedding to Libin Mathew.

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On her YouTube channel, Rimi stated that she had news to share with fans that would bring them joy. “In 2026, someone came into my life,” she said, adding, “He is not an actor, singer, famous person, or a millionaire.” Stating that a life partner is not someone chosen hastily, she assured fans that Libin was the man for her. “It’s not about money or fame; I just want someone who cares for me and gives me peace of mind,” said Rimi.

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{{^usCountry}} Introducing Libin as a Malayali bodybuilder and fitness trainer based in Mumbai, Rimi revealed that he was also her coach. “We first spoke on the phone on March 10; we posted a photo taken on March 14 on Instagram. That was the first time we met in person; we had already liked each other,” she said, adding, “The truth is that we decided to get married right away. Don’t you feel a connection right away when you meet some people?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Introducing Libin as a Malayali bodybuilder and fitness trainer based in Mumbai, Rimi revealed that he was also her coach. “We first spoke on the phone on March 10; we posted a photo taken on March 14 on Instagram. That was the first time we met in person; we had already liked each other,” she said, adding, “The truth is that we decided to get married right away. Don’t you feel a connection right away when you meet some people?” {{/usCountry}}

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Rimi revealed that the wedding will take place in a small church in Dombivli with a small ceremony and their loved ones present.

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Rimi Tomy’s first marriage

Rimi married businessman Royce Kizhakoodan on April 27, 2008, at Lourde Cathedral in Thrissur. The couple filed for a mutual divorce petition after 11 years of marriage in 2019. Talking about how she saw some people bringing up her ex-husband and using his picture while announcing news of her second marriage, the singer said, “I saw a lot of posts with my ex-husband’s picture. Just leave him alone. It was a decision he and I made together. He got a better partner than me, and they are living happily. Why are you adding his picture?”

Rimi began her career as an anchor of music programs on television. She recorded her first song, Chingamasam Vannu Chernnal, for the 2002 film Meesa Madhavan. She debuted as an actor in the 2013 film 5 Sundarikal, directed by Aashiq Abu. She is currently a judge on Flowers Top Singer.