Maternal Instinct documentary: Netflix to release film on chilling Texas fetal abduction; all about Taylor Parker case

After Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, Netflix is set to release Maternal Instinct, a true-crime documentary that investigates the harrowing 2020 Texas crime committed by Taylor Parker. Directed by Jessica Dimmock, the documentary feature from Story Syndicate tells the story of one of the most shocking murder cases in recent Texas history. Maternal Instinct documentary: Netflix to release film on chilling Texas fetal abduction (Netflix/YouTube)

Maternal Instinct is scheduled to premiere globally on June 12, 2026. It explores a horrifying fetal abduction case that shook the country.

Netflix says of the documentary, “Police pull over a woman who claims she just gave birth. But the baby — and the blood — aren't hers. Twisted lies unravel in this true-crime documentary.”

The Taylor Parker case The case centers on the tragic murder of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock in New Boston, Texas. Much like Magen Fieramusca in the Heidi Broussard case, Taylor Rene Parker had faked her own pregnancy for ten months using a silicone belly, forged ultrasounds, and fake gender reveal parties in an effort to keep her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker attacked Simmons-Hancock, an expectant mother, inside her home.

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Parker murdered Simmons-Hancock and performed a crude C-section to steal her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage, on October 9, 2020. She then fled the scene.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, “On October 9, 2020, the subject killed a 21-year-old pregnant woman to take her unborn child.”