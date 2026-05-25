The release of Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard on Netflix on April 17 has brought the 2019 murder case in focus again. The crime drama reconstructs one of America’s most unsettling cases involving a newborn theft and murder. Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard: Where is slain mom's family now? What to know as crime drama streams (Austin Police Department)

The Netflix film stars Anna Hopkins as Heidi Broussard and Emily Osment as Magen. The Lifetime drama film is directed by Michelle Ouellet (The True Heroines).

As Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard streams, many have wondered where Heidi’s family currently is.

Where is Heidi Broussard’s family now? After Heidi’s murder, her daughter Margot was returned to the custody of her father, Heidi’s fiancé, Shane Carey. Shane is now raising Margot outside the public eye, with the help of extended family, in Austin, Texas, per Distractify.

Heidi also left behind a son, Silas. Heidi’s mother Tammy Broussard is raising him, per the outlet.

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"We miss Heidi so much. It's just so disappointing that she's not here anymore,” Tammy previously said, according to CBS Austin.

Tammy further said, "There are a lot of people in this world that are not good people, you know, but Heidi was good."

Shane previously opened up about his sorrow after losing Heidi. "I'm waiting for that text message, like, 'Hey sweetie, how you doing?' … Just waiting to hear her voice. I still don't believe it. I just don't believe it. It's really not real,” he said, per ABC News.

What happened to Heidi Broussard? Heidi, a 33-year-old woman, was last seen alive on December 12, 2019, when she dropped her eldest child at school in Austin, Texas, with her newborn daughter Margot in tow. When she did not return home to her partner Shane Carey, police launched a manhunt for her and her infant. The case took a shocking turn when authorities began focusing on a neighbor’s account: before vanishing, Heidi was seen getting into a car belonging to her long-distance friend, Magen Fieramusca from Houston.

Investigators said that Magen had claimed she was pregnant too, at the same time as Heidi. However, Magen’s pregnancy was fake.

Magen drove from Houston to Austin, claiming she wanted to support her friend when she gave birth and during recovery, when it was actually a calculated scene to acquire Heidi’s baby.

Magen strangled Heidi to death using a combination of a dog leash and her bare hands. Her motive was to steal the infant and raise her as her own child.

Investigators later found Heidi’s body in the trunk of Magen’s car. Margot was found safe inside the Houston home. The child was reunited with her father and family. Police found out that Heidi had been killed just days after she gave birth.

Read More | Who is Heidi Broussard's fiance Shane Carey and where is he now? Life after stolen baby case

Magen meticulously constructed a false pregnancy over several months, ultimately betraying a friend who trusted her. Heidi and Magen had been friends for years. The native Texans met when they were 11 years old at Texas Bible Institute in Columbus, Texas, an arrest affidavit obtained by CNN revealed.

Magen was arrested shortly after Heidi’s body was discovered, and originally charged with capital murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse. She accepted a plea deal in January 2023, reducing the murder charge to first-degree but waiving her right to appeal.

On February 2, 2023, Magen was sentenced to 55 years in prison with the possibility of parole She is now serving her sentence at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin, Texas. She will be eligible for parole in 2047, according to inmate records, but could remain in prison until December 2074.