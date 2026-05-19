Justice Unresolved: Dorothy Scott received a 'dead red rose' & disturbing phone calls. Then the California mom vanished

Justice Unresolved is a series of articles examining cold cases, disappearances and unsolved crimes that continue to haunt families and communities in America. The stories revisit the known facts, unanswered questions and latest developments in cases where the search for truth is far from over. Dorothy Scott received a 'dead red rose' and disturbing phone calls. Then the CA mom was murdered (Orange County Sheriff’s Department, True Crime Database ) Dorothy Jane Scott’s murder remains a mystery decades after the 1980 crime. The circumstances that led to her disappearance still haunt America. The 32-year-old went missing shortly after midnight on a fateful day in May 1980. Scott lived in Anaheim, California, and was a single mother focused on raising her four-year-old son. She was working as a secretary for two jointly-owned Anaheim stores. However, Scott’s life took a horrific turn shortly after midnight on May 29, 1980, when she disappeared without a trace. The disappearance of Dorothy Scott On the fateful evening, Scott took her co-worker Conrad Bostron to the hospital after he was bitten by a black widow spider. They were accompanied by another friend, Palm Head. After Bostron received treatment at the hospital, Scott asked him to wait while she brought her car around to make things easier for him. Bostron and Head waited, and saw Scott’s car approaching the hospital’s exit. However, instead of stopping for them, the vehicle sped past them, its headlights blinding them. Neither of them could see who was driving the car.

Dorothy Scott (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

Scott’s car was found burning in an alley hours later. She was never seen alive again. That was the last time Head and Bostron, or anyone, saw Scott – at The UCI Medical Center in Orange. After the two of them saw her 1973 white Toyota station wagon exiting the hospital parking lot, they reported that Scott had been missing for nearly an hour. Read More | Justice Unresolved: Missouri man Ira Briscoe's killer is at large. His family believes they know who murdered him Shortly after, the Santa Ana Police Department found her car on fire in an alleyway in the 800 block of South Townsend. The day before she disappeared, Scott was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved maroon blouse, a white scarf, and a round turquoise ring on her left index finger, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Chilling events before Dorothy Scott’s disappearance The events that led to Scott’s disappearance were extremely disturbing. In the months before her abduction, Scott had been receiving anonymous phone calls from a man who had reportedly been stalking her. The unidentified man had been calling Scott, alternately professing his love for her and his intent to murder her. Scott’s mom later recounted, “One day he called and said to go outside because he had something for her. She went out and there was a single dead red rose on the windshield of her car." One call left Scott incredibly shaken. In the call, the man said he would get Scott alone and "cut [her] up into bits so no one will ever find [her],” her mother said.

Credit: True Crime Database