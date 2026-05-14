The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 72-year-old man from Arroyo Grande, California. Gary Kiehl was reported missing on Tuesday, May 12. What happened to Gary Kiehl? Search underway after 72-year-old Arroyo Grande, California man goes missing (@SLOSheriff/X)

Friends became concerned after Kiehl failed to show up to pick someone up at the Grover Beach train station, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said. His unoccupied vehicle was later discovered at the Cave Landing parking lot.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office provides update The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shared an update on the search of Kiehl on X, saying deputies responded to a missing person report at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach on May 12.

“Friends reported they had become worried when Kiehl was supposed to pick someone up on 5-12-2026 at the Grover Beach train station but failed to show. The last known contact with Kiehl was on 5-11-2026 at 2:00 PM,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

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“Kiehl's vehicle was later discovered unoccupied at the Cave Landing parking lot in Avila Beach. The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to the location and began searching for Kiehl which lasted into the overnight hours on 5-13-2026. SAR returned this morning to continue the search,” the post added.