Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline take their relationship a step ahead as she attends his Las Vegas stand-up show

As rumours suggest, American actress and model Madelyn Cline has been dating comedian and actor Pete Davidson. According to Page Six, the couple spent 24 hours in Las Vegas where Pete was scheduled to perform his show “Pete Davidson Live” at The Chelsea, on Saturday night, September 23, 2023.

They stayed at the luxurious Crockford Entertainment Suite at Resorts World.

As reported, the duo “spent a majority of their time” at the Alle Lounge on 6.

News of Madelyn and Pete dating each other came last week- just a month after the “Saturday Night Live” alum parted ways with his previous girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

“They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” said a source to the US Weekly.

“They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Pete and Madelyn's dating history

Pete and Chase Sui broke up two months after he enrolled himself into rehab again for PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

Both Chase and her family were supportive of Pete's decision to seek treatment again, said sources to Page Six.

Meanwhile, Madelyn dated her previous co-star Chase Stokes for more than a year.

Shortly after the news of their breakup went viral, Chase was seen making out with a mystery woman at a bar in Orlando.

Social Media Reactions

Pete has had a history of girlfriends throughout the years he has been in the limelight. People all over social media have been reacting to the news of Pete dating Madelyn and here are some of the funniest reactions.

A user on X posted a video from a movie where an actor can be seen saying, “He can't keep getting away with it…”, referring to Pete's dating history.

A user was actually not happy with the dating scene in the industry writing, "Travis Kelce gets friend zoned by Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson is dating Madelyn Cline.

This a cruel summer."