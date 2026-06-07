PM Narendra Modi mourns the death of National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar: ‘He made a mark with his versatility’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the veteran actor. In a post on X, he wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Malayalam cinema is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved and versatile performers. National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar died on Saturday night in Kochi following a cardiac arrest. He was 56. The actor had reportedly been undergoing treatment for multiple health complications and was placed on ventilator support before his death. His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from political leaders, film personalities, and fans across the world. The actor, who passed away last night, was laid to rest in the compound of his home. He was cremated with full state honours on June 7.

From mimicry stages to a household name For generations of Malayali audiences, Salim Kumar was never just a comic actor. He could move effortlessly between slapstick humour, emotional drama, and powerful character-driven roles, leaving a lasting mark on every genre he touched.

Long before becoming one of Malayalam cinema's most recognisable faces, Salim Kumar built his name through mimicry performances. His natural comic timing and ability to connect with audiences helped him stand out, eventually opening the doors to film.

He made his debut in 1997 with Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam, but it was during the 2000s that he emerged as one of Malayalam cinema's most popular comedians. Films like Kalyanaraman, Punjabi House, C.I.D. Moosa, and Ee Parakkum Thalika cemented his place in popular culture and turned many of his dialogues and characters into fan favourites.

But Salim Kumar refused to be boxed into comedy. As his career progressed, he took on more layered and emotionally demanding roles, proving he was far more than just a crowd-pleasing entertainer.

The performances that changed everything A major turning point came with Achanurangatha Veedu, a performance that earned him widespread critical acclaim and a Kerala State Film Award. Then in 2010, with Adaminte Makan Abu, Salim Kumar's understated and deeply moving portrayal won him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, he appeared in hundreds of films and collected numerous honours, including multiple Kerala State Film Awards. Even in recent years, Salim Kumar remained active in the industry. He continued to appear in films across genres and was last seen in projects including Azadi and Bha Bha Ba.