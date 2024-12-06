Rishab Shetty talks about playing Chhatrapati Shivaji: ‘I'm honoured, he's a national hero’

Rishab Shetty surprised fans when he revealed his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his next film with Sandeep Singh. Talking to Times of India, the actor called it an ‘honour’ to play the historical figure, stating that he feels ‘immense pride’ in bringing his story to the screen. (Also Read: Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sandeep Singh's ‘epic saga of the pride of Bharat’) Rishab Shetty as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sandeep Singh's new film(Twitter )

‘I said yes without blinking an eyelid’

Rishab told the publication that Shivaji’s life has always fascinated him and that opportunities like this biopic rarely come by for actors. He said, “Shivaji’s life and legacy have always fascinated me, and there is a deep sense of pride in being associated with such a great historical figure. Opportunities like biopics come only once in a lifetime. As an actor and a performer, I feel that it’s an honour to bring his story to life on the big screen.”

The actor added that the director’s vision for the film was so ‘grand’ it didn’t take him long to say yes to the project. “Sandeep’s vision for the film was so grand, that as soon as I heard the film, I said yes without blinking an eyelid. He is a national hero whose impact transcends history, and I feel immense pride in bringing his story to the screen,” he said. Rishab also stated that he looks forward to sharing a film filled with ‘ample drama, grandeur and emotions’ with the people.

About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

A few days ago, Rishab took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the first-look poster of his upcoming film, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also revealed that the film will be released in theatres in January 2027.

He wrote, “Our Honour & Privilege, Presenting the Epic Saga of India’s Greatest Warrior King – The Pride of Bharat: #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. #ThePrideOfBharatChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. This isn’t just a film – it’s a battle cry to honour a warrior who fought against all odds, challenged the might of the Mighty Mughal empire, and forged a legacy that can never be forgotten.”

Apart from this, Rishab has said yes to starring in Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman, a sequel to his hit superhero film HanuMan. He is also directing and starring in the prequel to Kantara titled Kantara: Chapter 1.