Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sandeep Singh's ‘epic saga of the pride of Bharat’

After unveiling his look for the sequel to Hanu-Man, Rishab Shetty has once again surprised the audience with his first look from Sandeep Singh's historical epic, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The National Award-winning actor has been introduced as Shivaji Maharaj in the first poster. Rishab Shetty as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sandeep Singh's new film(Twitter )

Rishab Shetty first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Rishab Shetty took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the first look poster of his upcoming film, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and captioned the post, "Our Honour & Privilege, Presenting the Epic Saga of India’s Greatest Warrior King – The Pride of Bharat: #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. #ThePrideOfBharatChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. This isn’t just a film – it’s a battle cry to honor a warrior who fought against all odds, challenged the might of the Mighty Mughal empire, and forged a legacy that can never be forgotten."

He further revealed in his post that the film will release in theatres in January, 2027 and wrote, "Get ready for a Magnum Opus Action Drama, a cinematic experience unlike any other, as we unfold the untold story of #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. Global Release on 21st January 2027."

Fans showered love on the Kantara actor. One of the comments read, "This man is on a mission to make Sandalwood industry proud." Another user wrote "Wow this could be epic !!" Another fan commented, "Hanuman movie, Shivaji biopic leading pan-India name from KFI right now, ATB Shetre (salute emoji)."

The film will be directed by Sandeep Singh who is best known for backing several acclaimed films including Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will thus mark Sandeep Singh's theatrical directorial debut.

Rishab Shetty upcoming films

Rishab Shetty is currently working on the prequel of his blockbuster Kantara. Titled, Kantara: Chapter 1, the film is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2025. The film is being backed by Hombale Films and will be released in English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Apar from this, Rishabh Shetty will also be seen headlining Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man sequel wherein he will be playing the role of Hindu deity, Lord Hanuman.