Rukmini Vasanth calls out fake AI-generated images, mulls legal action: ‘A serious violation of privacy’

The actor added, “We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content.”

“My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy,” Rukmini wrote in the note posted on her account.

On Saturday, Rukmini took to her account on X, formerly known as Twitter , to warn people about the AI-generated content, saying she is planning to initiate necessary legal and cybercrime action.

Kantara Chapter 1 actor Rukmini Vasanth has become the latest celebrity to be targeted by the dark side of AI, after fake images falsely claiming to feature the actor began circulating online. Condemning the spread of morphed content, the actor has decided to take strict action against those responsible.

This is not the first time that Rukmini has spoken out against online scams and the misuse of her identity.

Last year, Rukmini took to social media to warn people against a fraudster impersonating her. Rukmini began her note by posting a number and stating that she had been made aware that the person using it was pretending to be her. She wrote, “Important Alert & Awareness Message. It has come to my attention that an individual using the number 9445893273 is impersonating me and reaching out to various people under false pretenses.”

She added that action will be taken against the individual, writing, “I want to clarify that this number does not belong to me, and any messages or calls from it are completely fake. Please do not respond or engage with such messages. This act of impersonation falls under cybercrime and appropriate action is being taken against those involved in such fraudulent and misleading activities.”