The Sundance 2026 US Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary Nuisance Bear, directed by Jack Weisman, will open the seventh edition of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) on December 3.

Nuisance Bear to open ALT EFF 2026

Nuisance Bear will open the ALT EFF 2026.

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The documentary explores the complex relationship among polar bears, Indigenous communities, and human intervention in the Arctic, highlighting the tensions that arise when wildlife, human settlements, and conservation efforts intersect, according to the press release.

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The film will be screened on the festival's opening night, setting the tone for an edition that will bring environmental storytelling and cinema from across the world to audiences in India.

All about ALT EFF 2026

The seventh edition of ALT EFF will feature 88 films from different countries, with screenings scheduled across 41 locations in India. The festival will showcase stories centred on wildlife, climate change, sustainability and conservation, continuing its efforts to make environmental cinema accessible to wider audiences.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Kunal Khanna, Co-founder and Festival Director of ALT EFF, said cinema plays an important role in taking environmental conversations beyond facts and statistics and making them relatable to audiences.

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{{^usCountry}} "Cinema has the ability to take conversations around the environment beyond facts and statistics, and make them deeply human and relatable. Nuisance Bear is a fitting film to open this year's festival because it looks at the complex relationship between humans and the natural world through a lens that is both intimate and thought-provoking," Khanna said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Cinema has the ability to take conversations around the environment beyond facts and statistics, and make them deeply human and relatable. Nuisance Bear is a fitting film to open this year's festival because it looks at the complex relationship between humans and the natural world through a lens that is both intimate and thought-provoking," Khanna said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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He further highlighted the festival's efforts to expand its reach and encourage meaningful conversations through cinema.

"As we enter our seventh year, our focus continues to be on taking these stories to more audiences across the country and creating spaces where cinema can encourage meaningful conversations around the environment. With 88 films screening across 41 locations, and our gala weekends bringing together different forms of art and cultural expression, we hope to make this edition a truly immersive experience," he added.

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This year's festival will also expand its cultural programming through three major gala weekends in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The city-wide celebrations will bring together cinema, immersive experiences, art, music and other cultural activities, providing audiences with opportunities to engage with environmental themes beyond conventional film screenings.

ALT EFF 2026 will also feature an internationally acclaimed jury panel, including actor and activist Rajshri Deshpande and acclaimed casting director Dilip Shankar, along with other filmmakers and cinema professionals.