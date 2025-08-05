Venkitesh V P on Kingdom speech: Felt I went overboard, thought I ruined my career

Malayalam actor Venkitesh made headlines when his speech at the Kingdom pre-release event went viral. Everyone wanted to know who this new kid on the block was, and he became one of the most-searched actors on the web. Kingdom actor Venkitesh VP

Now that Kingdom, featuring Vijay Deverakonda, has hit the screens and taken a great start, Venkitesh, who played the main villain, is being lauded for his stellar performance in the action drama.

Venkitesh revealed in an interview with Gulte that after delivering his high-energy speech, he felt incredibly happy and believed he had made an impact. But things changed as he went home, and the actor says, "The moment I rewatched the speech, I felt I went overboard and had ruined my career even before the film was released. But I thank the Telugu audience, who have welcomed me with open arms. I watched the film three times on day one, and the reception to my intro was superb and made me emotional," said Venkitesh.

The young actor played the main villain in Kingdom, and all his scenes with Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev have earned him a lot of appreciation. The action drama has grossed just over ₹80 crore and has given the Malayalam actor a new lease of life in Telugu cinema. Speaking of action dramas, you can stream Eagle, Krack, Marco, and Harom Hara on OTTplay Premium.

Venkitesh on his new found fame in Tollywood

Coming back to Kingdom, Venkitesh added that the film has made him a talking point and that he is someone who doesn’t hide his emotions. "I was thrilled to be part of such a big film and couldn’t resist myself during the pre-release event. I’m thankful that my hard work has paid off, as some big names from Telugu cinema have appreciated my performance," he added.

With such thumping praise coming his way, Venkitesh says he’s looking forward to doing more big-budget Telugu films in the days to come. Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev played the lead roles in Kingdom, which also stars Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead.