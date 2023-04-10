Who is Hollywood star Kristen Stewart's fiancée and how they met?

Kristen Stewart's fiancee Dylan Meyer is a screenwriter and actor whom the Hollywood star first met on the set of a movie in 2013. However, the duo didn't meet for next six years until at a mutual friend's birthday party in 2019. Kristen Stewart and her fiancee Dylan Meyer(Twitter)

Stewart and Meyer started dating after their meeting in 2019. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019, Stewart recollected how she bumped into Meyer at a friend's birthday party before the two started dating.

ALSO READ| Janice Dickinson reveals why she once 'stole' Donald Trump's limousine

"I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn't seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend's birthday party, and I was like, 'Where have you been, and how have I not known you?' She's been living in L.A. alongside my life somehow but not ever converging," said Stewart.

The lovebirds confirmed their relationship through Instagram on October 27, 2019 when Meyer shared a black-and-white photo of them kissing. After years of dating they got engaged when Meyer proposed to Stewart.

On April 9, 2023, as Stewart celebrated her 33rd birthday, Meyer took to Instagram to express her heartfelt love for her fiancée. Meyer wrote a long post while sharing a picture of Stewart holding a glass of champagne.

"Cheers to my favorite Shrimp on her birthday! Sweetheart, I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA," wrote Meyer.

"Love you more than chunking express, or Denis Johnson's already dead, or the stooges' raw power. I love you more than a dominos pizza when you're stoned, a Ricky's fish taco when you're hungover, and EVEN more than a plate of wings ~ hot and extra crispy ~ from rustic, aka the pinnacle of my capacity to love."

"Some might say that's too much love but I say those people are squares. Go big or go home! Happy birthday dude I love you so much," she concluded.