Pawan Kalyan’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu inspired by legends NTR and MGR

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set for release on July 24, 2025, and the excitement is building as the makers have intensified their promotions. With each passing day, some exciting updates regarding the film are coming out one after the other. Pawan Kalyan plays Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a fictional character who goes against the Mughals, especially Aurangzeb. Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The news now is that the character of Pawan Kalyan has been designed keeping legends NTR and MGR in mind. Speaking about this aspect, director Jyothi Krishna has revealed in an interview that the late MGR continued to work in films even after he became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Pawan Kalyan is the Deputy CM of Andhra, and Jyothi Krishna says that keeping this aspect in mind, he designed special dialogues and a very meaningful song, Maata Vinali, at the last minute to enhance Pawan Kalyan's social responsibility.

Pawan Kalyan has done some powerful roles in the past, which have a strong social message. His films, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu and Komaram Puli, are based on the same topic. Adding further, Jyothi Krishna also adds that Pawan Kalyan's character was influenced by the legendary Telugu actor, NTR. "Some of NTR's best performances came from mythological films where he played Lord Rama. Inspired by that, I designed a bow and arrow for Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This symbolizes his fight for justice and daring attitude," adds the director.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a fictional character, confirmed by the makers

Ever since the trailer came out, a section of the audience thought that Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the story of a freedom fighter by the same name. But producer AM Rathnam clarified that Pawan Kalyan's character is fictional and is set in the bygone era during Aurangzeb’s reign. Krish Jagarlamudi is the creative head behind the film, but as the action drama kept getting postponed, he walked away, and Jyothi Krishna took over.

It has been quite some time since Pawan Kalyan sizzled on the big screen, and that is the reason Hari Hara Veera Mallu is getting a record release across the globe.