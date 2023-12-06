Suhana Khan reminds Amitabh Bachchan of how he played Shah Rukh Khan's father on screen, makes a request on KBC

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, 23, is all set to witness the release of her debut film, The Archies. As part of the film promotions, she will also be seen as one of the guests on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. As per an ETimes report, Suhana also made a request to Amitabh after reminding him how he has played the father of her dad Shah Rukh Khan on screen. Also read: Before The Archies premiere, Shah Rukh Khan hoped to see Suhana Khan in ‘a red gown’ in 2011 Suhana Khan will now take the hotseat opposite KBC host Amitabh Bachchan.

Suhana's request for Amitabh

According to the report, during his conversation with Suhana, host Amitabh Bachchan asked her what discussion she had with her family when they learnt about her going to KBC. He also asked her what Shah Rukh told her about him. To this, Suhana replied, “I just want to remind you that you have played his father's role in many films, so please ask me easy questions.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Amitabh tells a story about Agastya Nanda

She will be accompanied by co-star Agastya Nanda who happens to be Amitabh's grandson. The report also states that Amitabh shared an interesting story about grandson Agastya. He revealed that once his parents Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda had gone abroad and left Agastya to stay with his maternal grandparents. Amitabh said that he wanted to go to his hometown Delhi the moment he sat in the car for the Bachchan residence. Even when they managed to bring him home, he came out with his luggage after some time and said that he was going to Delhi. And this made the Bachchans call his parents back from their overseas trip.

The Archies premiere

Suhana and Agastya play two of the lead roles in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film marks their and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor's acting debut. It will release on Netflix on December 7.

On Tuesday, both Suhana and Agastya were accompanied by their families for the star-studded premiere of The Archies in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta and Nikhil as well as Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya joined Agastya to pose for the family picture on the red carpet. Suhana was joined by Shah Rukh Khan, mom Gauri Khan, brothers Aryan Khan and Abram Khan and grandmother Savita Chhibber.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place