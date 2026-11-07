New Delhi, Actor Dhanush, who is set to share the screen space with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in "OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram - The Blood Wood", said the project is a "multi-hero film" and praised filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy for his craft.

Actor Dhanush calls 'OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram - The Blood Wood' a 'multi-hero' film

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Dhanush attended the audio launch event on Friday alongside Mammootty, Pallavi, Sreeleela, Periasamy, producer Shraddha Agarwal and music composer Sai Abhyankkar.

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The event was held at the Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai.

"This film has five heroes. Mammootty sir, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Sai Abhyankkar and then only me. It is not a multi-starrer; it's a multi-hero film," said the National Award winning actor.

Praising the filmmaker's dedication and understanding, the actor said he doesn't only know how to get work done from the actors but also ensures to the demands of he fans are met.

The actor joked about the track from the film "Alaakaa Loova" and said it wasn't necessary, but the filmmaker wanted him to dance for the fans.

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{{^usCountry}} "Never met someone like Rajkumar. He has great confidence on himself and his script. He knows how to get work done from his people, and knows what the fans want also. 'Alaakaa Loova' is not mandatory for such a film, but he wanted me to dance for my fans. Special thanks to the entire team at R Take. It is nice to see a producer like Shraddha who is so creative and not just looking at numbers," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Never met someone like Rajkumar. He has great confidence on himself and his script. He knows how to get work done from his people, and knows what the fans want also. 'Alaakaa Loova' is not mandatory for such a film, but he wanted me to dance for my fans. Special thanks to the entire team at R Take. It is nice to see a producer like Shraddha who is so creative and not just looking at numbers," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Superstar Mammootty said the film marks his return to Tamil cinema after seven years and also praised Dhanush and Pallavi. "A hillside story about common people, Sai Pallavi's story, Dhanush sir's story, and more. I'm not going to say the story.

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"I thought I'd get some tips from the actors in the film. Sai Pallavi has flickering expressions, Dhanush's character is extraordinary, and it'll be one of his best performances," he added.

Mammootty has previously featured in Tamil films such as "Mounam Sammadham", which served as his Tamil debut, "Kandukondain Kandukondain" and "Peranbu", among others.

"After 7 years, I'm doing a Tamil film. My speech will be fun, but the film will be serious. It'll touch your skin," the actor said.

The film is directed by Periasamy, known for "Amaran", and is produced by Shraddha Agrawal and Dhanush under the RTake Studios and Wunderbar Films banners.

It is set to release on November 20 and revolves around a gritty conflict centred around the illegal red sandalwood trade and a severe crisis involving rural laborers.

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Pallavi, who recently starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in "Ramayana", expressed her gratitude to Periasamy and said every female actor wants to work with him because of the way he writes women characters.

"Rajkumar sir is amazing. I told him in the previous film that I want to be a part of his next film. But he really made it for me. He believed in my police role more than me. Thanks to all those who worked on the stunt sequences, it was a great experience," she said.

"Rajkumar sir has written the character with lots of layers. He is every actress's dream director, the way he writes his women characters rocks," she added.

Agarwal said "OM" is the biggest film of RTake banner. "Every film we have made under the RTake banner has had a special connection with Chennai, and with OM, we are taking that association to an even bigger scale," she said.

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"Dhanush sir has made this journey truly wonderful with the kind of person he is, and Rajkumar sir's dedication and commitment to the film have been incredible. The love and enthusiasm audiences have shown for OM so far mean a great deal to us. We hope that this affection only grows stronger when the film reaches theatres on November 20," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.