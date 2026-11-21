Actor Amala Akkineni has worked in numerous South Indian and Hindi films in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She stopped working in films after her 1992 marriage to Nagarjuna Akkineni and the birth of their son, Akhil Akkineni, in 1994. While she has recently begun saying yes to a few roles, Amala recalls a time when she worked 9-to-9 shifts for 8 years with no breaks. This comes amid chatter around working hours in the film industry.

Amala Akkineni calls Tamil cinema her mother

Amala Akkineni has starred in numerous South Indian and Hindi films. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Actor Maheswari mentioned on Galatta’s YouTube channel how Amala managed to pick roles in Tamil that were crucial to films and sometimes shouldered them. Amala responded that a film is not just the actors’ responsibility, but the crew’s too. She then added, “I would call it a golden period because the situations were like that then. It was a complete environment of talented professionals who had the skills. It was at such a time that I got a chance in Tamil cinema, which is like my mother. I feel I am blessed to have the opportunity. But I grabbed that opportunity and worked hard to deliver what was required. That was in my hands.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Featured Video

Recalls hectic work schedules for 8 years

{{^usCountry}} Explaining further, Amala added that she would work 9-to-9 at a time when cable TV was threatening to take over from theatres. “For many years, I would leave home at 7 AM to go to T Nagar, which was an hour away then and takes longer to reach now. I had a 9-to-9 call sheet daily for eight years. I would get ready after reaching by 8 AM, give my first shot at 9 AM, then pack up at 9 PM, reach home and sleep after 10 PM. I worked that hard continuously without a break. It was not 9-to-5, so there was no time to pick another shift either. Back then, cable TV was new, and no one went to the theatres. So, that battle led to cinema budgets being cut down and quick shooting schedules,” said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining further, Amala added that she would work 9-to-9 at a time when cable TV was threatening to take over from theatres. “For many years, I would leave home at 7 AM to go to T Nagar, which was an hour away then and takes longer to reach now. I had a 9-to-9 call sheet daily for eight years. I would get ready after reaching by 8 AM, give my first shot at 9 AM, then pack up at 9 PM, reach home and sleep after 10 PM. I worked that hard continuously without a break. It was not 9-to-5, so there was no time to pick another shift either. Back then, cable TV was new, and no one went to the theatres. So, that battle led to cinema budgets being cut down and quick shooting schedules,” said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amala quit cinema after her marriage to Nagarjuna and co-founded the Blue Cross in Hyderabad in 1992. She has often stated that she did not quit films because of her husband or her father-in-law, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, but because she wanted to do more than act. She is also the director of Annapurna College of Film and Media. Her most recent film was Tumse Na Ho Payega in 2023.