Bigg Boss Tamil 6 teaser: Kamal Haasan returns as host, asks ‘are you ready' in new clip. Watch

The first promo of the upcoming sixth season of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil has been unveiled. The show marks the return of Kamal Haasan as its host for the sixth time in a row. The promo video sees Kamal asking (viewers) if they’re ready for the hunt. Also Read: Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram's success gets shoutout in Amul topical, fans say 'good cinema finally being celebrated'

While the promo doesn’t reveal the airing date yet, industry grapevine is that it will premiere from the first week of October.

In the promo video, Kamal Haasan is seen wearing a golden color blazer and matching pants. He’s seen sporting a thick mustache and salt-and-pepper hair. The fifth season saw Raju Jeyamohan being adjudged the winner and walking away with a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh.

In 2017, when Kamal Haasan turned host for Bigg Boss Tamil for the first time, The Hindu Makkal Katchi sought a ban on the show, and its host was arrested for hurting the sentiments of Tamil people and tarnishing Tamil culture. The Nationalist party filed a police complaint and sought immediate action be taken in the matter.

Following the stiff opposition, Kamal Haasan had said that Bigg Boss is as necessary as Cricket in India. In a press conference, Kamal said, “I’m not answerable to the people who filed the complaint. I’m not worried about the case. I have immense faith in law and our government. I don’t think Bigg Boss is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late.” He went on to add that the fringe group hasn’t watched any similar shows that are being aired for over a decade on Indian television.

Commenting on the use of cuss words on the show, Kamal said, “When we can’t stop using a bad word called caste, I hope the words used in the show aren't as bad as they proclaim."

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON