All eyes were on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay as he made his way to attend the grand wedding reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran in Chennai on Saturday. The official X account of Sun News have now shared pictures from the event, where CM Vijay was seen greeting the newlywed couple with a bouquet of flowers.

Rajinikanth and MK Stalin meet CM Vijay

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay attended the reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran. more less

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But the picture that stole all the attention saw CM Vijay share the same frame with Superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. Vijay was all smiles as he greeted the two of them and posed for a picture. Check it out:

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, when Vijay won the Tamil Nadu elections, rumours circulated that Rajinikanth wasn’t happy with the outcome. To dispel these rumours, the star held a press conference at his home in Chennai and stated that he met former CM MK Stalin after the elections, as they are friends. He also addressed rumours that he was not happy for Vijay or did not wish him after the win. However, his statement seemed to have the opposite effect. About Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, when Vijay won the Tamil Nadu elections, rumours circulated that Rajinikanth wasn’t happy with the outcome. To dispel these rumours, the star held a press conference at his home in Chennai and stated that he met former CM MK Stalin after the elections, as they are friends. He also addressed rumours that he was not happy for Vijay or did not wish him after the win. However, his statement seemed to have the opposite effect. About Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran {{/usCountry}}

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It is unknown how long Anirudh and Kavya dated, though rumours of their wedding first surfaced in 2025. They were often spotted together, but the composer dispelled these rumours. This year, his uncle, Y Gee Mahendran, hinted at a wedding in the family soon, seemingly confirming that Anirudh was marrying Kavya. The duo even attended a screening of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, lending credence to the news.

In October, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy first leaked the news of their wedding and revealed that the reception would be held in Chennai on November 21. There was no hiding the news after that, with Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, personally extending invitations to political leaders and celebrities. The pre-wedding celebrations were kicked off in Greece on November 10, with the couple tying the knot a day later.