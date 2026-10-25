Dharman: Nayanthara joins the cast of Rajinikanth's upcoming film, calls him one and only superstar

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, produced by Kamal Haasan, is shaping up with an exciting cast. On Sunday, the makers announced that Nayanthara has joined the cast of Dharman.

Nayanthara in Dharman

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara are all set to work again in Dharman.

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The poster which introduced the casting of Nayanthara, saw her face Rajinikanth in a dark corridor-like setting. The caption read, "THE AURA IS DOUBLE

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Welcoming the one and only @nayanthara to DHARMAN."

Nayanthara took to her X account and wrote, “OnToTheNext with One and Only Superstar.”

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{{^usCountry}} Nayanthara has worked with Rajinikanth in multiple films in the past. She joins the cast which already includes Simran and Raashii Khanna. About the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nayanthara has worked with Rajinikanth in multiple films in the past. She joins the cast which already includes Simran and Raashii Khanna. About the film {{/usCountry}}

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The film has already seen several changes, even before shoot began. It is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Earlier this year, Rajinikanth admitted that Ashwath was the fourth director they had announced for the project, saying, “First, we wanted to do a film with Ravikumar. It didn’t work out, so we finalised Sundar C. But he had other projects that were delayed, so he told us he’s stepping away. Then we decided on Cibi Chakravarthi.”

The star then revealed what the film Cibi pitched him was about and said, “The story is very good, but it’s a sensitive subject. It’s about a nuclear scientist…about nuclear weapons. Shooting was to take place in Afghanistan and Russia. It’s a nice subject, but very sensitive and time-consuming. So, we postponed the project and finalised the film with Ashwath Marimuthu.”

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Dharman is produced by Kamal Haasan-led Raaj Kamal Films International. It is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule and Dragon-fame. The first-look poster showed Rajinikanth dressed in scrubs, standing in an operating theatre with a bloody scalpel in his hand. Dead bodies can be seen sewn around him near his feet. “The deadly doctor,” reads the tagline for the film. The makers unveiled the poster with the Tamil caption, “Dharmame Vellum,” which loosely translates to “Justice will prevail.”