For the first time in four decades, Rajinikanth watches his blockbuster film Jailer 2 with fans inside a theatre in Chennai

Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2 has caused a sensation at the box office. The Tamil film made the most of the Navratri and Dussehra breaks, crossing ₹500 crore worldwide in its first week, and then sailing past the ₹600 crore mark. On Friday, the superstar paid a quiet visit to a theatre in Chennai to see the reactions, an update that has been shared by the makers. According to them, Rajinikanth has done so for the first time in 40 years!

Rajinikanth watches Jailer 2 with fans

Rajinikanth was an audience member inside a theatre for his own film.

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Rajinikanth was seen arriving in his car outside the theatre, accompanied by music composer Anirudh Ravichander. He put on a cap and was seen paying attention to the scenes of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial as it played out on screen. His grandson Lingaa, and director Nelson were also seen at the same theatre.

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The audience cheered and clapped at several points during the show. Sithara Entertainments shared this update on their X account with the update: "For the first time in 40 years, Superstar @rajinikanth joins fans to witness #Jailer2 on the big screen!"

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, Nelson thanked audience for the thunderous feedback to the film with a new post on X. He posted a picture Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Nelson said in the caption, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.” About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, Nelson thanked audience for the thunderous feedback to the film with a new post on X. He posted a picture Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Nelson said in the caption, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.” About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. The sequel to the 2023 film sees Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprising their roles, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining them. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff also reprised their cameos with two Bollywood and Kollywood stars making surprise appearances.

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Picking up from the first part, Jailer 2 sees retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian facing off against new foes from the idol-smuggling network. He is also trying to protect his family not just from new enemies, but from the reality about the death of his son in the first part. Jailer 2 received favourable reviews from critics and the audience alike.