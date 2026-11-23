Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kaviya Maran tied the knot in Greece on November 11 and threw a celebratory reception in Chennai on November 21. The couple married in a self-respect ceremony in the presence of their closest friends and family. The reception was a star-studded affair, with celebrities from the film, sports, business, and political worlds turning up to bless the couple.

Rajinikanth introduces Ajith Kumar to MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's Chennai wedding reception. (Picture credit: Sun ) more less

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Kaviya’s father, Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Group, posted inside pictures and videos from the reception. One moment that caught everyone’s attention was when Rajinikanth introduced MS Dhoni to Ajith Kumar. The actor greeted the cricketer with folded hands and a hug. He and his wife, Shalini, later even posed for pictures with the newlywed couple and Dhoni.

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Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan chat away with Simbu

{{^usCountry}} Simbu has long shut down speculation that he dated Nayanthara in the early 2000s, calling it ‘foolish’, according to a 2021 Pinkvilla report. A picture of Nayanthara smiling widely as she chats away with Simbu, with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, by her side, is now grabbing attention. Simbu was also spotted hanging out with Pradeep Ranganathan at the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simbu has long shut down speculation that he dated Nayanthara in the early 2000s, calling it ‘foolish’, according to a 2021 Pinkvilla report. A picture of Nayanthara smiling widely as she chats away with Simbu, with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, by her side, is now grabbing attention. Simbu was also spotted hanging out with Pradeep Ranganathan at the event. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna turn heads

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna also attended Anirudh and Kaviya’s wedding reception, hanging out with the newlyweds and posing for pictures. Deverakonda and Rashmika were also spotted chatting away with Dhoni, director Shankar and the rest of the guests.

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A star-studded wedding reception

Dhoni wasn’t the only cricketer there because Kane Williamson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepti Sharma and Dale Steyn attended the reception with their families. Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Simran, Ashwath Marimuthu, Pooja Hegde, Atlee, Ramya Krishnan, Sivakarthikeyan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Regena Cassandrra and Karthik Subbaraj were also spotted on the guest list. Businessman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka were also present. Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay and his estranged wife Sangeetha arrived separately.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kaviya Maran’s wedding

It is unknown how long Anirudh dated Kaviya, though rumours of their wedding first surfaced in 2025. This year, his uncle Y Gee Mahendran hinted at a wedding in the family soon. The couple attended the screening of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, lending credence to the news. In October, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy first leaked the news of their wedding. There was no hiding the news after that, with Kaviya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery, extending invitations to political leaders and celebrities.

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Anirudh had a busy year, composing for Love Insurance Kompany, Jana Nayagan, DC, and Jailer 2 in Tamil and The Paradise in Telugu. He has Indian 3, Dharman, Arasan, Dare Devil, and Sandiyar lined up, as well as Allu Arjun’s film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s film with Nelson Dilipkumar, Jr NTR’s film with Trivikram Srinivas, and Ram Charan’s film with Sukumar.