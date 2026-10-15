Jailer 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Rajinikanth film crosses 25 crore, outpaces Jailer 1, Jana Nayagan

Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth’s still got it. At 74, the superstar is still reigning supreme at the box office. His latest release, Jailer 2, hit screens globally on Thursday, delivering a record-breaking start at the box office. Advance bookings trends had indicated that Jailer 2 would take one of the biggest openings by a Tamil film in history, and come Thursday, that has come to pass.

Jailer 2 box office update

Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth stars in this Nelson Dilipkumar film. (Instgaram)

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Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. The film took a running start at the ticket window in pre-sales. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore.

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That set the stage up for a massive day 1 for the Nelson Dilipkumar film. By 4 PM on release day, Jailer had earned ₹27.77 crore net at the domestic box office. This means the film has not just outpaced the first part but also other major Tamil hits such as GOAT, Vikram, and Jana Nayagan.

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Deep Dive How much did Jailer 2 collect on its opening day? By 2 PM on release day, Jailer 2 had earned ₹24 crore net at the domestic box office. It was expected to cross ₹50 crore net on day one, but the article does not give a final opening-day total. What did audiences say about Jailer 2’s first half and second half? Many early viewers praised the first half, Rajinikanth’s screen presence, comedy and mass scenes. Reactions to the second half were more divided, with some viewers finding it over the top or weaker in its writing. What role does Hrithik Roshan play in Jailer 2? Hrithik appears as Roddy, who comes to help Muthu when his family is in danger. Roddy says Muthu helped him 20 years earlier and offers to return the favour.

Jailer 2 beats Tamil cinema biggies

{{^usCountry}} Jailer 2 is poised to cross ₹50 crore net on its opening day. Only three films from Kollywood have ever breached the mark - Vijay’s Leo ( ₹65 crore), Rajinikanth’s Coolie ( ₹65 crore) and 2.0 ( ₹60 crore). Jailer 2 won’t surpass these films’ numbers, but is likely to surpass some other recent blockbusters, including Beast ( ₹49 crore), GOAT ( ₹44 crore), Jana Nayagan ( ₹43 crore), and Vikram ( ₹32 crore). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jailer 2 is poised to cross ₹50 crore net on its opening day. Only three films from Kollywood have ever breached the mark - Vijay’s Leo ( ₹65 crore), Rajinikanth’s Coolie ( ₹65 crore) and 2.0 ( ₹60 crore). Jailer 2 won’t surpass these films’ numbers, but is likely to surpass some other recent blockbusters, including Beast ( ₹49 crore), GOAT ( ₹44 crore), Jana Nayagan ( ₹43 crore), and Vikram ( ₹32 crore). {{/usCountry}}

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All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters. Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first part, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. The film also features several high-profile cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. Jailer 2 has been certified UA 16+ with a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes.