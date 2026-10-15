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Jailer 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Rajinikanth film crosses 25 crore, outpaces Jailer 1, Jana Nayagan

Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth is set to give his third ₹50+ crore opening day at the domestic box office.

Updated on: Oct 15, 2026, 16:07:49 IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth’s still got it. At 74, the superstar is still reigning supreme at the box office. His latest release, Jailer 2, hit screens globally on Thursday, delivering a record-breaking start at the box office. Advance bookings trends had indicated that Jailer 2 would take one of the biggest openings by a Tamil film in history, and come Thursday, that has come to pass.

Jailer 2 box office update

Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth stars in this Nelson Dilipkumar film. (Instgaram)
Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth stars in this Nelson Dilipkumar film. (Instgaram)

Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. The film took a running start at the ticket window in pre-sales. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed 80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing 37 crore.

That set the stage up for a massive day 1 for the Nelson Dilipkumar film. By 4 PM on release day, Jailer had earned 27.77 crore net at the domestic box office. This means the film has not just outpaced the first part but also other major Tamil hits such as GOAT, Vikram, and Jana Nayagan.

Deep Dive

How much did Jailer 2 collect on its opening day?

By 2 PM on release day, Jailer 2 had earned ₹24 crore net at the domestic box office. It was expected to cross ₹50 crore net on day one, but the article does not give a final opening-day total.

What did audiences say about Jailer 2’s first half and second half?

Many early viewers praised the first half, Rajinikanth’s screen presence, comedy and mass scenes. Reactions to the second half were more divided, with some viewers finding it over the top or weaker in its writing.

What role does Hrithik Roshan play in Jailer 2?

Hrithik appears as Roddy, who comes to help Muthu when his family is in danger. Roddy says Muthu helped him 20 years earlier and offers to return the favour.
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Jailer 2 beats Tamil cinema biggies

All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters. Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first part, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. The film also features several high-profile cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. Jailer 2 has been certified UA 16+ with a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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