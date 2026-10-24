Jailer 2 box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth film shows growth in second weekend, crosses 369 crore

Jailer 2 box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is still running strong at the box office. The Tamil film opened in theatres on last Thursday to massive buzz and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Within a week, it crossed the ₹500 crore worldwide. Lets see how the film is performing in India on the second weekend.

Jailer 2 box office update

Jailer 2 box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth plays a retired jailer in Nelson Dilipkumar film.

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The huge hype surrounding the release of Jailer 2 made sure that the Rajinikanth film scored a record-breaking opening at the box office. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore. On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. By the end of its first week, Jailer 2 collected ₹334.35 crore.

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The latest update on Sacnilk projects that Jailer 2 has shown growth on its second Saturday. It collected ₹20.29 crore. The film dipped on the weekdays but given its a Saturday, the film picked up pace and showed that it has still got the momentum. The net box office collection stands at ₹369.14 crore.

All about Jailer 2

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Deep Dive How much did Jailer 2 collect in India on day 10? Jailer 2 collected ₹20.29 crore net on its second Saturday, day 10. Its total domestic net collection reached ₹369.14 crore. Why did Jailer 2's box office collection rise on its second Saturday? The film’s collections had dipped on weekdays, but picked up pace on Saturday. The article says it showed renewed momentum during its second weekend. How much had Jailer 2 earned worldwide after nine days? After nine days, Jailer 2 had earned ₹628 crore worldwide, including $23 million from overseas markets. It had entered the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films list.

{{^usCountry}} Jailer revolved around Rajinikanth's character, a retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who leads a quiet life with his family after hanging up his uniform. Later, his son, an upright police officer investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate, goes missing and is presumed dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jailer revolved around Rajinikanth's character, a retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who leads a quiet life with his family after hanging up his uniform. Later, his son, an upright police officer investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate, goes missing and is presumed dead. {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2 follows Pandian, who has to protect his family and confront a lethal new underworld empire on a global scale after his past catches up with him. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It also has cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Hrithik Roshan, among others.

On Friday, Rajinikanth saw Jailer 2 with fans inside a theatre in Chennai. Rajinikanth was seen arriving in his car outside the theatre, accompanied by music composer Anirudh Ravichander. He put on a cap and was seen paying attention to the scenes of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial as it played out on screen. His grandson Lingaa, and director Nelson were also seen at the same theatre.