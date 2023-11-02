Tamil actor Junior Balaiah dies of suffocation at Chennai home; he was 70

Tamil actor Junior Balaiah died at his residence in Chennai. Junior Balaiah had acted in over a hundred films including Karakatakkaran, Gopura Vasalile and Sundarakandam. In the 2010s, Balaiah made rare appearances in Tamil films and won acclaim for his portrayal of a headmaster in Saattai (2012). He died on Thursday morning due to asphyxiation. He was 70. Also read: Malayalam actor Dr Priya dies of cardiac arrest Junior Balaiah died of suffocation.

According to reports, his funeral will be held on Thursday evening. More details about Junior Balaiah's last rites still awaited.

Who was Junior Balaiah?

Junior Balaiah's birth name was Raghu Balaiah. He was the son of TS Balaiah, a leading actor of Tamil cinema. Born on June 28, 1953, Junior Balaiah acted in some plays before films.

He started his career in movies with Melnattu Marumaal starring Sivakumar and continued to play supporting roles in various films. He acted opposite Sivajiganesan in Tyagam and as one of Kamal Haasan's friends in Havbe Mayam.

Some more of his work

Junior Balaiah was also part of the hit film Karakattakaran directed by Gangai Amaran. After acting in various films including Amma Vandachu and Raasukutty, after a long time he gained appreciation for his role in Saattai. He had also acted in movies such as Thani Oruvan, Puli, Ner Konda Parvi.

Apart from films, he was also seen in television shows, including Chithi, Vazhkai and Chinna Papa Periya Papa. In 2019, he was seen in Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. Junior Balaiah's last film was Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam, which released in 2021.

