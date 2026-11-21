Actor Keerthy Suresh married businessman Antony Thattil in 2024 after they dated for almost 15 years. But given that their relationship wasn’t public, the actor was often linked to a popular composer and some actors. While talking about how supportive her husband is during Sathyavan Savithiri promotions, Keerthy mentioned that it would hurt her when these rumours surface, given that she has had only one relationship.

Keerthy Suresh on gossip hurting her

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil married in 2024 after dating for years. more less

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On SS Music, Keerthy was asked if there was one incident in her life that made her go ‘that hurt me, bro’. She mentioned, “Maybe unnecessary gossip of me with other actors would hurt me because I’ve just been in one relationship. He (Antony) would ask me if I wanted to react. He never questioned it otherwise. But if we both are okay, whom do I have to prove? God, no. I don’t care.”

Gushes about Antony Thattil

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Keerthy also mentioned that Antony is a ‘gentleman’ with a ‘great personality’ who is supportive of her work. She added that he’s the one she turns to when she’s low because he motivates her. The actor revealed that her husband was also the one who encouraged her to star in Dorothy, despite people’s scepticism.

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{{^usCountry}} “He gives me my space, and I also give him his space. He doesn’t like the limelight. So, I will never put him in an uncomfortable situation. I know he wouldn’t either. Right now I’m going for a premiere; he won’t come. His comfort is more important than him being by my side there,” said Keerthy, discussing their dynamic. About Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He gives me my space, and I also give him his space. He doesn’t like the limelight. So, I will never put him in an uncomfortable situation. I know he wouldn’t either. Right now I’m going for a premiere; he won’t come. His comfort is more important than him being by my side there,” said Keerthy, discussing their dynamic. About Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil {{/usCountry}}

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Keerthy and Antony first chatted on Orkut and stated that while he proposed in 2010, things only got serious in 2016. “We started dating when I was in 12th, and he was seven years older than me, working in Qatar. Our relationship was long distance for six years. We only started living together during the pandemic,” she told Galatta, adding, “He gave me a promise ring I never removed till we got married; you can even see it in all my films.” He even got her a dog that she named Nyke, combining their names. In 2024, after talking with their parents, Keerthy married Antony in Goa, in both South Indian and Christian ceremonies, to reflect their roots.

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After starring in Dorothy and Sathyavan Savithri this year, as well as the Netflix series Akka, Keerthy has Rowdy Janardhana and January 12 Vidudala in Telugu, Kannivedi in Tamil, Thottam in Malayalam and Raftaar in Hindi lined up.