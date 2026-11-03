Nayanthara seeks blessings at Chennai temple before Mookuthi Amman 2's Diwali release, distributes sarees

Filmmaker-actor Sundar C’s next film, Mookuthi Amman 2, is releasing in theatres on November 6, ahead of Diwali. The film, which is a sequel to RJ Balaji’s 2020 hit Mookuthi Amman, will see Nayanthara reprise her role as the titular Goddess. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor was spotted visiting the Kalikambal Kamadeswarar Temple in Chennai to seek blessings and distribute sarees.

Nayanthara seeks blessings at Chennai temple ahead of Mookuthi Amman 2

Nayanthara will reprise her role as the titular Goddess for Mookuthi Amman 2.

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On Tuesday, Nayanthara visited the Kalikambal temple in Chennai. Dressed in a dark blue saree with a yellow-and-red border, she wore two nose pins and a septum ring, much like her character for the visit. One video shows her praying and sitting at a homam (havan).

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{{^usCountry}} Other videos show devotees visiting the temple, also sitting behind her and taking part in the puja. The temple is decorated with fresh flowers and leaves for the ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other videos show devotees visiting the temple, also sitting behind her and taking part in the puja. The temple is decorated with fresh flowers and leaves for the ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

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After the puja, Nayanthara distributed sarees, flowers, and other offerings to the women at the temple. She also posed for pictures, all smiles, as she and her team handed out the sarees. The priest could also be seen blessing her as she handed him paraphernalia.

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About Mookuthi Amman 2

Mookuthi Amman 2 is directed and written by Sunday, with Venkat Raghavan penning the dialogues. Ishari K Ganesh, Khushbu Sundar, Vignesh Shivan, and Nayanthara produced the film under the banners of Vels Film International, Avni Cinemax, and Rowdy Pictures. While Regena Cassandrra and Duniya Vijay play the antagonists, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ramachandra Raju (Garuda Ram), Singampuli, Sneha, and Meena also star in it. The sequel will also see Nayanthara play a police officer, in addition to the Goddess.

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Mookuthi Amman, which was released in 2020, was a fantasy-comedy written and directed by Balaji. It also starred him in the lead role as a news anchor who visits their family deity to seek her blessings for good luck. Things turn around when she begins to honour his wishes. The film’s theatrical release was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was released directly on JioHotstar (then Disney+ Hotstar). The film received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

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After the sequel’s promotional material was released, many claimed that the film heavily used AI. Sundar, however, slammed these rumours and said, “There are almost 3000 shots that require CGI in this film. Out of them, only 15 shots used AI.” Mookuthi Amman 2 will clash with Jithu Madhavan’s Scene in theatres. The film stars Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in lead roles.