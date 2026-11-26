Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and entrepreneur Kaviya Maran tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Greece, attended by their families and close friends. The newlyweds later hosted a grand reception, which was attended by several big names from the film industry. Now, a video has surfaced online showing the couple hosting a lavish feast for Sun Group employees.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran host feast for Sun Group employees

Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran host a feast. more less

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The video, now circulating on social media, shows Sun Group employees enjoying a feast served on banana leaves. The traditional spread included biryani as the main course, along with several popular South Indian dishes. These included fried chicken, a spiced drumstick dish, mutton sukka, boiled eggs, onion raita, and brinjal curry. The employees were also served gulab jamun, ice cream and other desserts as part of the feast.

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{{^usCountry}} The video also shows newlyweds Anirudh and Kaviya visiting the guests and greeting them with folded hands. While Anirudh opted for a grey kurta-pyjama, Kaviya looked elegant in a red Anarkali suit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video also shows newlyweds Anirudh and Kaviya visiting the guests and greeting them with folded hands. While Anirudh opted for a grey kurta-pyjama, Kaviya looked elegant in a red Anarkali suit. {{/usCountry}}

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Kaviya's father, Kalanithi Maran, is the founder and chairman of Sun Group, one of India's largest media conglomerates. Kaviya, on the other hand, is the executive director of Sun TV Network and the chief executive of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

About Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's wedding

Rumours about Anirudh and Kaviya's wedding first surfaced in 2025. Earlier this year, Anirudh's uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendran, hinted at a wedding in the family.

The couple also attended the screening of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. In October, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy first revealed the news of their impending wedding. The couple eventually tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Greece on November 11.

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On November 21, the couple hosted a star-studded reception. MS Dhoni, Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Simran, Ashwath Marimuthu, Pooja Hegde, Atlee, Ramya Krishnan, Sivakarthikeyan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Regina Cassandra and Karthik Subbaraj, among others, attended the event to bless the newlyweds. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay and his estranged wife, Sangeetha, arrived separately.

About Anirudh Ravichander's upcoming work

Anirudh will be composing music for several upcoming films, including Indian 3, Dharman, Arasan, Dare Devil and Sandiyar. His upcoming projects also include Allu Arjun's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, as well as Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's film with Nelson Dilipkumar. He will also compose music for Jr NTR's film with Trivikram Srinivas and Ram Charan's film with Sukumar.