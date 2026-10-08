Rajinikanth's team shuts down rumours of issues between star and Ashwath Marimuthu on Dharman sets: ‘Thalaivar is happy’

Thalaivar 173, starring Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal Haasan, saw two director changes before it was finally announced in June that it would be titled Dharman and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Now, amid rumours of an on-set rift between the star and filmmaker, Rajinikanth’s team shut them down, stating that the actor is ‘comfortable and happy’ on set.

Rajinikanth’s team shuts down rumours

Ashwath Marimuthu is directing Rajinikanth in Dharman.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

TOI reported that a now-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post claimed issues on the set of Dharman. The post also reportedly claimed a disagreement between Rajinikanth and Ashwath on set, as well as an uncomfortable working atmosphere. The unverified post quickly garnered attention as many look forward to Rajinikanth’s film with the Dragon director.

A member of Rajinikanth’s PR team publicly shut down these rumours. Stating that they have firsthand experience of the working atmosphere of Dharman, they wrote in Tamil, “This is completely incorrect information. I have witnessed firsthand over many days of shooting that Thalaivar feels very comfortable and happy working with director @Dir_Ashwath, thanks to his dynamic working style. The film Dharman is progressing well, rapidly, and excellently.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The journey of Thalaivar 173 to Dharman

{{^usCountry}} During the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie last year, Rajinikanth and Kamal kept teasing a collaboration. In November 2025, it was announced that Sundar C would direct a project starring Rajinikanth, produced by Kamal. But he exited the project days after citing ‘unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie last year, Rajinikanth and Kamal kept teasing a collaboration. In November 2025, it was announced that Sundar C would direct a project starring Rajinikanth, produced by Kamal. But he exited the project days after citing ‘unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances’. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In January this year, the duo announced that Cibi Chakaravarthi would be helming the film. But after months of rumours, they announced the film’s title in June, with Ashwath as the director. Rajinikanth clarified during the announcement that Sundar had exited the project due to other commitments and that Cibi’s film required extensive shooting time and budget.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dharman is now slated for release in January 2027. Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu also star in it. Recently, leaks from the set showed Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela shooting for the film as well. An official announcement on their casting has yet to be made. The first look at the film showed Rajinikanth in blue scrubs, a bloody scalpel in his hand.

Apart from this, Rajinikanth will soon star in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, which is hitting screens on October 15. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa are reprising their roles while Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff return for cameos. Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna are joining the cast.