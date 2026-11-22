Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran held a grand reception in Chennai on Saturday. From Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, it was a star-studded affair where many celebrities from the Tamil film industry were in attendance. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's wife Sangeetha was also seen at the ceremony, as she arrived separately. Vijay was not seen with her.

Sangeetha greets the newlywed couple

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are all smiles in a pic with Sangeetha. more less

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Sangeetha was all smiles in a video that was shared by the official X account of Sun News. She met friends and relatives inside the ceremony, and greeted the newlywed couple too. Sangeetha wore a bright yellow churidaar for the event.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, CM Vijay was seen greeting the newlywed couple with a bouquet of flowers. He arrived before Sangeetha, and also met Rajinikanth and MK Stalin at the same event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, CM Vijay was seen greeting the newlywed couple with a bouquet of flowers. He arrived before Sangeetha, and also met Rajinikanth and MK Stalin at the same event. {{/usCountry}}

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In February 2026, Vijay's wife Sangeetha filed a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu court under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. In August it was reported that she has withdrawn the divorce plea filed in Chengalpattu court, resulting in the closure of the case.

Vijay and Sangeetha began a relationship in late 1990s. A Sri Lankan by origin, Sangeetha then resided in London. She reportedly became a fan of Vijay after watching his 1996 hit film Poove Unakkaga. The couple first registered their marriage in the UK in 1998, before a traditional wedding in Chennai in 1999. They have two children-Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

About Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran

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It is unknown how long Anirudh and Kavya dated, though rumours of their wedding first surfaced in 2025. They were often spotted together, but the composer dispelled these rumours. This year, his uncle, Y Gee Mahendran, hinted at a wedding in the family soon, seemingly confirming that Anirudh was marrying Kavya. The duo even attended a screening of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, lending credence to the news.

In October, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy first leaked the news of their wedding and revealed that the reception would be held in Chennai on November 21. There was no hiding the news after that, with Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, personally extending invitations to political leaders and celebrities. The pre-wedding celebrations were kicked off in Greece on November 10, with the couple tying the knot a day later.