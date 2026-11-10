Scene worldwide box office collection day 4: Suriya-starrer maximises post-Diwali break to inch closer to 150 crore, beats Kanguva's lifetime haul

Ramayana may have stolen its thunder on Monday, but Suriya’s Scene also made the most of the Govardhan Puja holiday, solidifying its standing at the box office. The action entertainer avoided a big drop, courtesy of the holiday, and moved closer to the ₹150 crore mark worldwide in just four days.

Scene box office update

Suriya in a still from Scene.

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Scene had a strong opening in Tamil Nadu, where it weathered the Ramayana storm in its first weekend. The film earned ₹63 crore net domestically in its first weekend. On Monday, the Suriya-starrer saw a mere 10% drop in collections as the festive break kept it afloat. The film brought in ₹21 crore net on the day, taking its four-day domestic earnings to an impressive ₹84.40 crore net ( ₹98 crore gross). The film is now outpacing Suriya’s other two hits from 2026 - Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons.

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Overseas, Scene has been a stupendous success. It has earned over $5 million in the international markets, with each of its first three days seeing a million-dollar haul. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to over ₹149 crore, within touching distance of the ₹150-crore mark. A good day on Bhai Dooj (Tuesday) may just propel Scene past ₹180 crore and closer to the ₹200-crore mark.

Scene beats Kanguva

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Deep Dive How much did Scene earn worldwide after four days? Scene’s worldwide gross crossed ₹149 crore after four days, putting it close to the ₹150-crore mark. It had earned over $5 million in overseas markets. How much did Scene collect in India on Monday after Diwali? Scene earned ₹21 crore net on Monday, taking its four-day domestic total to ₹84.40 crore net, or ₹98 crore gross. Its Monday collections fell by only around 10%. Has Scene surpassed Suriya’s Kanguva at the box office? Yes. Scene crossed Kanguva’s worldwide lifetime collection of ₹116 crore within four days. Kanguva had earned ₹116 crore worldwide against a reported budget of ₹350 crore.

{{^usCountry}} Scene is Suriya’s third box-office success this year after Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons. The two films earned ₹305 crore and ₹206 crore worldwide, respectively. Trade insiders estimate Scene can surpass both and become Suriya's highest-grosser. This is in stark contrast to how 2025 went for the star. He appeared in Kanguva, his most expensive film to date, but it bombed at the box office, earning only ₹116 crore worldwide on a ₹350-crore budget. That Scene has already surpassed it in four days, which speaks volumes about the actor's turnaround. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scene is Suriya’s third box-office success this year after Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons. The two films earned ₹305 crore and ₹206 crore worldwide, respectively. Trade insiders estimate Scene can surpass both and become Suriya's highest-grosser. This is in stark contrast to how 2025 went for the star. He appeared in Kanguva, his most expensive film to date, but it bombed at the box office, earning only ₹116 crore worldwide on a ₹350-crore budget. That Scene has already surpassed it in four days, which speaks volumes about the actor's turnaround. {{/usCountry}}

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About Scene

In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.

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The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.