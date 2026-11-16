Shruti Haasan says parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika shared a deep love for each other before divorce, calls them ‘creative collaborators’

Kamal Haasan and Sarika tied the knot in 1988. However, they decided to part ways in 2002 and got divorced in 2004. They have two daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. Shruti, who works as an actor and singer, has opened up about her parents' equation in a new interaction with the SS Podcast.

What Shruti said

Shruti Haasan talks about parents Kamal Haasan, Sarika's relationship.

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When asked how the relationship of her parents served as an example for her while she was growing up and how much she has learnt from them, the actor shared, “Everybody knows my parents are not together. But when they were together there was so much love! So much deep love. Where they really had fun with each other. They used to enjoy and work together. They are both each other's creative collaborators. Even as a kid I felt that when I grow up and if I have a boyfriend or husband, we should do things together, and build things together.”

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The actor shared that her parents were very mindful of how she should not feel spoiled as a child. Given that she was a child of successful actors, Shruti said that her father did not fulfill all her demands even when she was in school, something she has grown to appreciate with the years.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shruti has been candid about not wanting to be married for a while now, even when she was dating artist Shantanu Hazarika. The couple reportedly parted ways amicably after four years together due to personal differences in 2024. She confirmed that she is single and focusing on her work and personal growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shruti has been candid about not wanting to be married for a while now, even when she was dating artist Shantanu Hazarika. The couple reportedly parted ways amicably after four years together due to personal differences in 2024. She confirmed that she is single and focusing on her work and personal growth. {{/usCountry}}

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Last year on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Shruti had said, "I really like companionship. But, I have lived my whole life in a way of not fitting in a box. Weirdly, I am very traditional in some things and quite conservation in my approach to certain other things, but that’s only because no one forced me to come to that conclusion. I just feel that the paperwork with marriage, the lavish spending, showing, I feel like ‘Who are we doing this for?'”

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Shruti Haasan’s recent work

Shruti last starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie in 2025. The ensemble film led by Rajinikanth also saw Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram in key roles. Aamir Khan played a cameo while Pooja Hegde featured in a special number. The film grossed ₹518 crore worldwide but received lukewarm reviews. She recently sang the song Pavazha Malli with Sai Abhyankkar and made a special appearance with Ram Charan in Peddi.