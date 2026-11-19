Actor Suriya is enjoying a successful run at the box office, with three consecutive hits. His recent release, Scene, has surpassed the lifetime collection of his previous film, Vishwanath & Sons, to become his second-highest-grossing film of 2026. Following the film's success, Suriya gifted a watch to his co-star Naslen as a token of appreciation for his contribution to the film.

Suriya gifts his Scene co-star a Cartier watch

Suriya and Naslen from an event for their film Scene.

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In a recent interview with Mathrubhumi for his upcoming film, Bachelor Party D'eux, Naslen revealed that Suriya had gifted him a Cartier watch for his performance in the scene. When he showed the watch, his co-star, Kunchacko Boban, was impressed and jokingly asked him to share Suriya's contact details. The Cartier Santos watch costs between ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh, reportedly.

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Naslen also revealed that Suriya looked after him like a son on the sets of Scene while shooting action sequences. He made sure Naslen was wearing all the necessary safety gear before every shot.

Naslen's acting career

Naslen made his acting debut with the 2019 film Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, in which he played Melvin. He went on to feature in films such as Kuruthi, Home, Super Sharanya, Neymar and Journey of Love 18+.

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{{^usCountry}} Naslen gained wider recognition with the romantic comedy Premalu (2024), directed by Girish AD, in which he starred opposite Mamitha Baiju as Sachin. The film emerged as a blockbuster. In 2025, he appeared in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film was also a major box-office success, collecting ₹301 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naslen gained wider recognition with the romantic comedy Premalu (2024), directed by Girish AD, in which he starred opposite Mamitha Baiju as Sachin. The film emerged as a blockbuster. In 2025, he appeared in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film was also a major box-office success, collecting ₹301 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

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About Scene

Scene marks Naslen's Tamil debut. Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film also stars Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajraj in key roles. The film revolves around a visually impaired DSP who is forced to reopen an unfinished case and solve it with the help of a troublesome team. In 13 days, the film has earned ₹145 crore in India and collected ₹256.50 crore worldwide.

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Several celebrities have praised the film. Mahesh Babu took to X and wrote, "The #Scene is seen and loved. Cool, smart and so much fun…

@Suriya_offl is fabulous as Inbaraj 🔥🔥🔥 Nazriya and Naslen are fantastic … @jithumadavan, brilliant writing and excellent execution… Impressive In every department … A must watch."

Atlee also praised Scene for its "fresh and engaging narrative". He lauded Suriya's performance, as well as Naslen's charisma and screen presence, calling the young actor a "superstar in the making". He further described the film as a fun ride and a full paisa vasool entertainer.