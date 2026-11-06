Tamil Nadu CM Vijay attends a wedding reception with Trisha Krishnan in Chennai, poses with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay recently attended the wedding reception of the daughter of YS Anil Reddy, a cousin of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Chennai on Thursday. However, what caught everyone's attention was his arrival at the celebration with actor Trisha Krishnan.

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attend a wedding reception together

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attend a wedding reception together.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vijay and Trisha attended the wedding reception along with the Tamil Nadu chief minister's mother, Shobha Chandrashekhar. Several videos and pictures from the celebration showed the actors arriving at the venue and greeting guests with folded hands. Vijay and Trisha also went on stage to congratulate the newlyweds and present them with bouquets. Vijay opted for a brown formal suit, while Trisha wore a baby pink saree for the occasion. Vijay also met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the gathering, and the two posed for photographs.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's bond

{{^usCountry}} Trisha and Vijay have been rumoured to be in a relationship for several years, with their on-screen chemistry and public appearances often fuelling speculation. The buzz intensified in 2026 after the actors attended the wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in Chennai. Their appearance at the celebration came amid reports that Vijay's wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, further fuelling dating rumours surrounding the actors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trisha and Vijay have been rumoured to be in a relationship for several years, with their on-screen chemistry and public appearances often fuelling speculation. The buzz intensified in 2026 after the actors attended the wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in Chennai. Their appearance at the celebration came amid reports that Vijay's wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, further fuelling dating rumours surrounding the actors. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

While Sangeeta later withdrew the divorce petition, Trisha and Vijay continued to be spotted together at several events. Trisha's presence at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu chief minister and her birthday wish for him further fuelled curiosity about their equation. In September, Vijay and Trisha were also spotted in the United Kingdom at the Silverstone Circuit, where actor Ajith Kumar participated in the Michelin Le Mans Cup race. However, neither Trisha nor Vijay has publicly confirmed being in a relationship. The two have shared screen space in several films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Vijay and Trisha's recent work

Vijay was last seen in Jana Nayagan, which is said to be his final film before he focuses on his political career and responsibilities as chief minister. The actor is now busy with his duties as chief minister and has expressed his desire to focus on serving the people.

Trisha, on the other hand, was last seen in Karuppu opposite Suriya. The film emerged as a box-office success, collecting over ₹300 crore worldwide. She will next be seen in Vishwambhara alongside Chiranjeevi. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, the film's music has been composed by MM Keeravani. Its release date is yet to be announced.